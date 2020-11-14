By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics President Donald Trump has placed his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in charge of all of his campaign lawsuits challenging election results, ABC News and The New York Times reported Friday. Trump's choice of Rudy Giuliani has distressed top campaign officials and other advisers but as the JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP



The news comes as nine election lawsuits in key states were thrown out or dropped on Friday and attorneys from the prominent law firm, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur withdrew from the federal lawsuit the Trump campaign filed in Pennsylvania to challenge the state’s election results.Trump's choice of Rudy Giuliani has distressed top campaign officials and other advisers but as the New York Times notes, Trump wants those he views as "fighters" making his case to the public. And apparently, Trump is not the least bit concerned that his choice of Giuliani to lead his lawsuits will throw a wrench into a legal apparatus that has been in the works since June.Back in June, the Trump campaign began assembling a team of lawyers in swing states and counties where they thought recounts might take place - all overseen by Citizens United President David Bossie. Bossie has been working the phones from home after testing positive for the coronavirus early this week.Be that as it may, cases in Michigan and Pennsylvania are still pending, but a suit in Arizona was also dropped on Friday. And Giuliani's antics and verbosity are not looked upon favorably in the world today."I can’t imagine that a rational person" in the general public "wouldn’t be adversely affected by the way he conducts himself,” said Barry Richard, who represented George W. Bush in the 2000 Florida recount, reports Politico. If Trump's efforts to stay in office by not conceding the election to the real winner aren't enough, his appointment of long-time personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to handle his lawsuits has now made him the butt of jokes all over the world.We have to go back to last Saturday and Giuliani's infamous press conference held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, and not the hotel, located between a crematorium and an adult book store in Philidelphia. That day, as Trump played golf, he announced, in a tweet that was subsequently deleted, a "big press conference" at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia.Senior aides were rushing to kill the event because it was being held at the wrong "Four Seasons." But Giuliani went ahead with the press conference, delivering a conspiracy-filled rant that was void of any evidence. His fabrications did not go unnoticed."I could write jokes for 800 years and I'd never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium," TV writer Zack Bornstein wrote on Twitter.Oh, well, the chaos is going to continue for a lot longer than I expected. 