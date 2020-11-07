By By Karen Graham 46 mins ago in Politics President-elect Joe Biden not only came out the victor in a nail-biter of an election, but he also inherited a raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden's top priority will be containing the immediate crisis and dealing with the long-term aftermath. When Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021, he will instantly inherit surging coronavirus cases and increased deaths in the country, and with no end in sight. However, Biden does have a plan to not only contain the virus, but he plans on setting a new tone for the nation's pandemic response. No more will people see a patchwork of so-called responses that put the burden on individual state governors to procure PPEs and testing materials. People will instead, see a top-down national framework for testing, contact tracing, and targeted business closures. #Biden wins #WhiteHouse, ending #TrumpPresidency https://t.co/C75o777l6a — PhotoTelegram (@PhotoTelegram) November 7, 2020 Biden has also promised to initiate a national mask mandate, calling it a "patriotic duty." Perhaps even more important, Biden plans to restore the credibility of science, in general, and the nation's public health services, in particular. However, Biden's most daunting task will be to earn the country's trust in government again, by putting a stop to the misinformation and false promises made by the previous administration. Several Biden health advisers spoke with US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the nation's top infections disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, even though he is a respected member of the White House coronavirus task force SAUL LOEB, MANDEL NGAN, AFP “He will reach out to Tony Fauci. He will declare his intention to be an active participant in the WHO and in the world. And I believe that in very short order, he’ll be in touch with governors and mayors around the country, listening to what it is that they’ll need to pivot this response.” “You’ll immediately see a change of tone, a change in communication,” said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a health policy and bioethics expert advising Biden, More than 9.6 million people have been infected and 234,000 have died in the United States so far during the pandemic, by far the highest tolls globally. Daniel SLIM, AFP/File One of Biden’s first actions, his campaign says, will be to press Congress to get a sweeping stimulus bill to his desk by late January that guarantees paid sick leave to all workers, covers the cost of Covid-19 testing and treatment for the uninsured and under-insured and gives states and public health workers the resources they need to slow the spread of the virus and distribute a vaccine if and when one is approved. So, you see, there is already something the Congress should be working on in a bipartisan manner. Biden has his work cut out for him on January 20. It won't be easy trying to get a country back together again, one that has been divided by a president who has encouraged violence, hate, and political separatism. Biden says he will be a president for all the people, and that is a refreshing thing to hear. Biden has his work cut out for him on January 20. It won't be easy trying to get a country back together again, one that has been divided by a president who has encouraged violence, hate, and political separatism. Biden says he will be a president for all the people, and that is a refreshing thing to hear.