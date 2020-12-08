By By Karen Graham 20 mins ago in Politics Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to the Trump campaign and one of the attorneys leading the president's efforts to overturn the election results, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a source confirmed Tuesday. It is not known when Ellis got her results from the coronavirus test, but she did attend a White House holiday party held in the East Wing last Friday and this has staff and aides worried if they may have It would be accurate to say that the Trump administration and in particular the White House is a hot-bed for the coronavirus. It is no surprise that Ellis has the virus, and it will not come as a surprise if more staffers and others invited to attend holiday get-togethers at the germ-infested mansion come down with the coronavirus. On Sunday, when it was announced that Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus, Giuliani became the 53rd person in the president’s inner circle to contract the virus, according to Late night at the office...

Patriots and #TeamTrump 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@RudyGiuliani @GenFlynn pic.twitter.com/77Vz6Gr5Jt — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 19, 2020 The long and growing list includes Trump himself, First Lady Melania Trump, two of his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Barron Trump, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, adviser Stephen Miller, campaign manager Bill Stepien, and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Giuliani attended hearings in Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan last week in which he often did not wear a mask. It will be hard to determine how many people in the three states he may have infected. Ellis has frequently traveled with Giuliani as he has traveled to various states. Apparently, public health protocols at White House holiday events are only a matter of pretending to abide by the rules, even though staffers say protocols are in place. Publicly accessible social media images posted by attendees indicate there are very few masks in evidence. A source familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN that White House aides have been informed of the attorney's positive COVID-19 test, however, Ellis has not been forthright with White House officials about it.It is not known when Ellis got her results from the coronavirus test, but she did attend a White House holiday party held in the East Wing last Friday and this has staff and aides worried if they may have another super-spreader event on their hands. She regularly does not wear a mask when she is at the White House.It would be accurate to say that the Trump administration and in particular the White House is a hot-bed for the coronavirus. It is no surprise that Ellis has the virus, and it will not come as a surprise if more staffers and others invited to attend holiday get-togethers at the germ-infested mansion come down with the coronavirus.On Sunday, when it was announced that Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus, Giuliani became the 53rd person in the president's inner circle to contract the virus, according to Forbes. The long and growing list includes Trump himself, First Lady Melania Trump, two of his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Barron Trump, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, adviser Stephen Miller, campaign manager Bill Stepien, and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.Giuliani attended hearings in Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan last week in which he often did not wear a mask. It will be hard to determine how many people in the three states he may have infected. Ellis has frequently traveled with Giuliani as he has traveled to various states.Apparently, public health protocols at White House holiday events are only a matter of pretending to abide by the rules, even though staffers say protocols are in place. Publicly accessible social media images posted by attendees indicate there are very few masks in evidence.