By By Ken Hanly 32 mins ago in Politics In a speech at the Pentagon on the anniversary of 9/11 US President Donald Trump focused on the Afghan war against the Taliban. He said that the US has hit them harder than they have ever been hit before. Trump rejects peace deal with the Taliban Just back on Sept. 9 Trump claims that the US has hit the Taliban harder than ever before The Taliban have been launching a number of attacks as peace talks have been ongoing but up to now they have not prevented the talks from going ahead and making progress. However in a recent Taliban attack one US soldier was killed. A Trump is probably exaggerating the extent of recent attacks on the Taliban. There may be some increase in air activity but there are far less troops in Afghanistan than in the past. As a recent Trump's inconsistency Prior to disavowing the peace talks Trump was considering meeting the Taliban at Camp David last weekend. Don't be surprised if this is followed by more hawkish moves. Indeed, Trump claims that on some issues Bolton was holding him back, that Donald the dove was more hawkish than Bolton: "President Donald Trump on Thursday again claimed former national security adviser John Bolton, well-known for his hawkish impulses and inclination toward military intervention, was “holding me back” on certain matters of foreign policy. “In fact, my views on Venezuela, and especially Cuba, were far stronger than those of John Bolton,” Trump tweeted. “He was holding me back!” " Al Jazeera reports the Taliban response: "It was astonishing for us because we had already concluded the peace agreement with the American negotiating team," Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, told Al Jazeera in Qatar's capital Doha. After nine rounds of negotiations in Doha, it seemed that most of the differences between the US and the Taliban had been resolved. The US special representative for Afghan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, also said a peace agreement was finalised in principle."However, Trump expresses his moral indignation at Taliban tactics. However, the Taliban had been used these tactics consistently during the long peace talk progress but all of a sudden they become a reason to reject talks just as they are finalized: "They are dead. They are dead. As far as I'm concerned, they are dead," Trump told reporters, blaming a Taliban attack last week in which an American soldier was among the 12 people killed."They thought that they had to kill people in order to put themselves in a little better negotiating position ... You can't do that with me, so they [the talks] are dead as far as I'm concerned," Trump said." He does not explain why all of a sudden the tactics don't work after a deal was successfully negotiated while they had been using the same tactics. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. 