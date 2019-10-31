By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics The separatist group in South Yemen the Southern Transitional Council (STC) has announced they accept the presence of Saudi Arabian military forces in the south but warned the Saudi-supported former government of Mansur Hadi was not welcome in Aden. The role of the Saudi security forces is meant to be limited The UAE forces who allied with the STC have withdrawn as part of the recent deal but Saudi forces remain with a limited role as reported in Saudis not implementing their part of the deal of the deal by withdrawing their forces from Aden and allowed Saudi forces to take their place. But letting the Hadi government back in Aden was supposed to involve that government giving the STC some key posts as part of a power-sharing deal. So far there is no sign of that happening. Mansur Hadi head of the Saudi-supported government is in exile in Saudi Arabia. Due to the security situation his government has not been able to operate in Aden the temporary capital. The former capital Sanaa is in territory controlled by the rebel Houthis. The Hadi government has simply insisted that it be restored to power. As shown on the appended video the Houthis, who are supported by Iran, are not losing to the Saudis as yet. The deal may be dead if the Saudis don't force power-sharing on Hadi There is no way that the STC will keep to the deal if they get nothing in return. It is hardly surprising that they refuse to allow the Hadi government to simply return as is. Hadi make think that the Saudis will simply ignore the STC demands and let him return while keeping all the power to himself protected by the Saudis. This could result in renewal of the conflict and the deal dying. However, the UAE may not be anxious to rejoin the fray. Perhaps something will be worked out. The UAE forces who allied with the STC have withdrawn as part of the recent deal but Saudi forces remain with a limited role as reported in a recent article: “Saudi forces replaced the UAE forces in the south as part of [last week's] Jeddah agreement and Saudi forces will supervise the situation in Aden and definitely that is a good step,” STC supporter Saeed Bahashwan told Middle East Eye.“The Saudi forces are in military camps and they guide the SBF when they need advice, but the SBF control the ground and there is no Saudi fighter on the ground.”" The SBF stands for the Security Belt Forces, the military wing of the STC. The UAE kept a main provision of the deal by withdrawing their forces from Aden and allowed Saudi forces to take their place. But letting the Hadi government back in Aden was supposed to involve that government giving the STC some key posts as part of a power-sharing deal. So far there is no sign of that happening. Mansur Hadi head of the Saudi-supported government is in exile in Saudi Arabia. Due to the security situation his government has not been able to operate in Aden the temporary capital. The former capital Sanaa is in territory controlled by the rebel Houthis.The Hadi government has simply insisted that it be restored to power. As shown on the appended video the Houthis, who are supported by Iran, are not losing to the Saudis as yet.There is no way that the STC will keep to the deal if they get nothing in return. It is hardly surprising that they refuse to allow the Hadi government to simply return as is. Hadi make think that the Saudis will simply ignore the STC demands and let him return while keeping all the power to himself protected by the Saudis. This could result in renewal of the conflict and the deal dying. However, the UAE may not be anxious to rejoin the fray. Perhaps something will be worked out. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about STC, Saudi Yemen relations, Yemen civil war More news from STC Saudi Yemen relation... Yemen civil war