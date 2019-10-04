By By Ken Hanly 44 mins ago in Politics Islamabad - Senior Afghan Taliban officials have visited the Pakistan capital of Islamabad to discuss the stalled Afghan peace talks with Pakistani officials. They hope that Pakistan will aid in restarting the talks with the US. Pakistan also calls for talks to resume The Pakistan Foregin Ministry also issued a statement saying that they agreed with the Taliban that the talks should resume as soon as possible. Trump's position The decision is surprising in that Trump had campaigned for president on the promise he would get the US out of the Afghanistan war which has lasted now about 18 years, the longest war ever for the US. The peace talks had progressed to the point where there was an agreement in principle even though both sides had continued attacks during the progress. The attacks did not stop a successful agreeement in principle being reached. Trump seems to have emphasized the killing of one US soldier as a reason to reject the deal. That this should make all the difference seems to give the killing of one US soldier an unreasonable weight in deciding to ditch the deal. However, Trump's foreign policy has been consistently inconsistent. After firing John Bolton a major hawk in his administration Trump is carrying on doing exactly what hawks in his administration want. Trump has said that the Taliban will probably never recover from their loss of standing with the US. Perhaps the US will never recover from the continuation of a war that has now gone for 18 years with the Taliban exercising power in a considerable amount of the country and contesting much more. Both sides have upped their activity since the peace talks failed. While Trump appears not to have completely ruled out peace talks neither has he made any move to restart them. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com