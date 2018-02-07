Ontario plans to lash back at states adopting 'Buy American'

By By Karen Graham 10 hours ago in Politics Ontario - Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says her government will introduce a bill this month to retaliate against any U.S. state that adopts Buy America provisions. The premier said her cabinet has examined legislation that will be introduced later this month when the legislature reconvenes. The proposed bill would The New York law on procurements The premier's move centers on a New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during St. Patricks Day parade. Governor Andrew Cuomo Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid and International Trade Minister Michael Chan were in New York last March and had meetings with state lawmakers. Duigood had a message he hoped would make a difference, telling reporters, "there are a lot of American jobs dependent on an unfettered trading relationship and open procurement between New York state and Ontario that will be at risk if there is not an exemption in place for Canada." Almost 80 percent of goods New York exports to Canada go into Ontario trading accounts, or about $10 billion, while $12 billion flows back into New York. And Premier Wynne talks with Senator Gary Peters about trade policy. Premier Kathleen Wynne Ontario wants exemption from New York law Wynne said the Liberal government will respond, in some “proportional” way if the province is not given an exemption, but that seems to be an unlikely wish because the law has had broad bipartisan support in the state. "I don't want a trade war," Wynne said. "But we have to stand up for Ontario businesses, and Ontario workers, and do that in a proportional way. ... We are not going to roll over." Wynne says she doesn't want to create any problems, but the size of each punishment will be proportional to the size of the Buy American exclusion, and no more than that. Wynne say the Canadian government is aware of her plans, and she wants to open discussions with other provinces during the upcoming Canadian premiers conference: "I'll certainly be raising it." Mark Warner of MAAW Law., a Canada-U.S. trade expert based in Toronto says the move is probably not as dramatic as it is being made out to be. He says Ontario procurement policies have numerous limits to competition, and is far more protectionist than advertised by its politicians. "Offence sometimes can be good defence, but in this case Ontario government procurement markets may not be as open now as this suggests," Warner suggests. 