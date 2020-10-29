By By Karen Graham 20 hours ago in Politics On Nov. 4, the day after the presidential election, the U.S. will earn a dubious distinction: It will become the only country in the world to formally exit the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. There won't be any drum rolls or horns blaring - no ceremony at all - from the 189 countries remaining in the agreement. But this does not mean the U.S. departure isn't momentous. On the world stage next Wednesday, new leadership will arise, leaving the U.S. to sit on the sidelines. At least the U.S. will not be totally alone. We will be joining Iran and Turkey, two countries that have also left the agreement. The United States presented the United Nations with its letter of withdrawal from the Paris climate accord on the first possible date GEORGE FREY, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File In 2017, President Trump, surprising no one, announced his intent to withdraw the United States from the agreement. Not surprisingly, no other country followed Trump's lead. Actually, And since that announcement in 2017, Trump has repeatedly promulgated two dangerous lies about U.S. participation in the accord. The first lie: the agreement would come at immense cost to Americans while other major polluters would contribute nothing. The second lie: The U.S. has already exited the accord. “The Paris Accord, I took us out because we were going to have to spend trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly,” Trump said in the extensive climate section of the last presidential debate. Here are the facts: First of all, Trump didn't formally notify the UN body of the U.S. withdrawal from the accord until French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jinping put on a united front on the Paris climate accord after Washington pulled out Ludovic MARIN, AFP Second fact: On joining the Paris Accord, President Obama’s pledge of $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund for developing nations was to help in their fight to cut emissions. In the long run, this would help the U.S., as well as other nations who have contributed to the fund. Obama's administration paid $ 1.0 billion by the end of his final term, but Trump damaged the financing deal when he reneged on the remaining $2 billion, undermining American credibility with developing countries trying to transition to sustainable low-carbon economies. Should Joe Biden win this upcoming election, he can get us back into the Paris Climate Accord by sending a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General. 