On Monday Russian jet intercepts US spy plane over Black Sea

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOn Monday Russian jet intercepts US spy plane over Black Sea

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     1 hour ago in Politics
In recent weeks, a recurring problem has been that Russia has intercepted US surveillance planes over the Black Sea as they were caught approaching the Russian border.
Monday saw another interception
On Monday another interception occurred as a Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted two US surveillance planes near the Russian border over the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry's Zvezda broadcasting service said: "Russian airspace control systems have detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea."
Many interceptions have happened recently in the same area
Russia has reported at least one interception every week and sometimes even more than one in the same area. It is a mystery why the US would bother to be so active in the same area. The US has no ports inn the area. The planes are generally US Navy-run surveillance planes. The US has not commented on the interceptions.
US and Russia test each other's air defenses
The US has occasionally intercepted a Russian plane in US-controlled Arctic areas as it has approached US airspace. The US always reports on such incidents. It is not unusual for both countries to test each other's air defenses by launching such flights once in a while.
US Black Sea flights are unusual
The US Black Sea surveillance flights are unusual in that they keep provoking the Russian interception in the exact same area evoking exactly the same response. Perhaps the flights are meant simply to annoy the Russians or give the Navy surveillance planes something to do.
More about US Russia relations, Black sea, US surveillance flights
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Israel closes Gaza goods crossing after balloon attacks
Turkish drone kills 2 Iraqi officers in Kurdish region: army
Kassie DePaiva talks about Eve, working with Robert Scott Wilson Special
Pre-orders of COVID-19 vaccine top five billion
Russia vaccine claim faces scepticism as nations renew virus battle
Singapore crushes massive ivory haul on eve of World Elephant Day
Op-Ed: Trump's executive orders on COVID — Too little, too late
Billions of passwords available on underground forums Special
On Monday Russian jet intercepts US spy plane over Black Sea
Spain again grapples with Europe's worst virus infection rate