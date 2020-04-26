By By Karen Graham 43 mins ago in Politics Oklahoma’s governor has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to declare the coronavirus pandemic an “act of God,” a step to help oil-producing states contend with a crude glut that caused futures prices to close below $0 last week for the first tim Today I sent a letter to President realdonaldtrump to ask for him to declare the COVID19 pandemic an “Act of God” to provide aid to our oil and gas industry and to protect the environment. Oklahoma, we are in this together and we will get through this. JSnNCWhXfz— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) April 25, 2020 Truth be told, for the past two weeks or so, lawyers phones have been ringing off the hook, What is a Force majeure? Herein lies a problem with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is unclear whether the coronavirus qualifies as an Act of God. And Dena Cohen, a partner in the real estate practice at Herrick Feinstein says rent is often not covered by force majeure clauses, meaning that the rent still must be paid. “There are no easy answers here,” said Cohen, who is already seeing contracts evolve to include language that mentions illness and pandemics. Nancy C. Prager of Prager Law, in Atlanta, Georgia writes in She goes on to write: "When COVID-19 struck, there were people pontificating whether a pandemic qualifies as a force majeure event if it’s not specifically stated in a provision. With the wide array of government orders, travel restrictions, and the like, it is hard to make a good-faith argument that COVID-19 is not a force majeure event." Is it right to ask the president to declare an Act of God? On Wednesday this last week, But between the price war with Saudi Arabia and Russia - and the coronavirus pandemic, global consumption of oil has been cut by nearly 20 to 30 percent, or up to 30 million barrels a day. The one question that needs answering is this: Can the president declare the coronavirus pandemic an Act of God? This is one that will have to be adjudicated through the court or justice system. This is because an economic crisis is not an Act of God. While the definition of an Act of God is broad enough to cover any number of “misfortunes and accidents,” courts have developed patterns of rulings to establish what are not acts of God. Economic downturns, no matter how severe, are not recognized by courts as acts of God, according to an “Over-production of oil continues to threaten the economy,” Governor J. Kevin Stitt said in a letter to Trump that Stitt posted on Twitter late on Saturday. This is because an economic crisis is not an Act of God.While the definition of an Act of God is broad enough to cover any number of "misfortunes and accidents," courts have developed patterns of rulings to establish what are not acts of God. Economic downturns, no matter how severe, are not recognized by courts as acts of God, according to an article in JD Supra.