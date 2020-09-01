By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The Trump administration has released its plan to make it easier for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. Forest Service lands. The proposed rule is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday. The proposed changes in the permitting process for leasing and drilling are supposed to make it more streamlined and efficient, reducing what the Forest Service calls "redundant" processes, according to “This proposal would basically make the Forest Service a rubber stamp for the fossil fuel industry,” said Michael Saul, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. The USDA memo issued on Friday would change what once was a national treasure - our national forests. USDA Forest Service There are currently 5,490 Federal oil and gas leases covering about 4.2 million acres (about 2 percent) of National Forest System lands. Approximately 2,700 of these leases cover 1.6 million acres across 39 national forests and grasslands. There are 3,165 wells producing oil or natural gas operating on these leases. The proposed rule can be found File photo: Bison near a hot spring in Yellowstone. Daniel Mayer (CC BY-SA 3.0) “By accelerating new drilling in national forests, the Trump administration is once again taking steps that will worsen the climate crisis and hurt public health by further polluting our air and water,” said Sharon Buccino, senior director of lands for the Nature Program at NRDC. “Tens of millions of people use and enjoy the national forests each year for a wide range of purposes. This rule would sideline their voices in favor of the fossil fuel industry and more drilling that the public doesn’t want, and that the climate can’t afford.” Folks may remember that in Perdue's memo wanted the Forest Service to refocus on using the nation's 193 million acres of forests, grasslands, and wilderness areas as a base for producing products and services while providing relief from "burdensome regulations." In short, the forest service was directed to produce energy on national forest lands while providing “active management” to rural communities. The U.S. Forest Service, an arm of the Department of Agriculture that oversees 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands, announced the proposal on Monday. The proposal would make the process of getting permits to drill on federal lands much easier than it is today, if it is approved. 