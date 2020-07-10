NK leader's sister claims summit with Trump unlikely in 2020

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Kim Yo Yong, the sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in comments in the state news agency KCNA said that a new summit between Kim and US president Donald Trump is unlikely to happen this year. North Korea does not intend to threaten the US Kim Yo Jon has been playing an increase in role in North Korea Earlier Kim Yo was instrumental in announcing posting of more troops on the DMZ zone in response to South Korea allowing hostile propaganda balloons to be launched from the border into the North. Kim Jong Un himself stepped in and reversed that decision. However, Kim Yo now appears to be taking a less aggressive and more accommodating tack in her relations with the US and perhaps South Korea as well. However Kim Yo seemed to allow that "surprise thing" could happen. Kim Yo's comments caused little surprise but she made even more important later comments. Kim Yo sai d that the North had no intention of threatening the US as long as the US “don’t touch us and hurt us, everything will flow as is.” Recently comments from the North have rejected the idea of new talks and Kim Yo repeated the North's objections to what it considers the hostile and self-serving policies of the US. Kim Yo said: “We would like to make it clear that it does not necessarily mean the denuclearisation is not possible. But what we mean is that it is not possible at this point of time.” This qualification makes it clear that the North wants to lower tensions between the US and the North no doubt in the hopes that they will both return to talks soon. If there are no imminent threats from either side this will facilitate a return to negotiations.Earlier Kim Yo was instrumental in announcing posting of more troops on the DMZ zone in response to South Korea allowing hostile propaganda balloons to be launched from the border into the North. Kim Jong Un himself stepped in and reversed that decision. However, Kim Yo now appears to be taking a less aggressive and more accommodating tack in her relations with the US and perhaps South Korea as well. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he was “very hopeful” about resuming talks with North Korea about denuclearisation and seemed to leave open the possibility of another summit between the countries’ leaders. However, this might not happen this year. More about North Korea US relations, KIM Yo Jong, Kim jong un More news from North Korea US relat... KIM Yo Jong Kim jong un