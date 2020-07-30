By By Tim Sandle 59 mins ago in Politics A new report into several activities believed to be part of a broader influence campaign running since at least March 2017. The campaign is named "Ghostwriter," based on its use of inauthentic personas posing as locals, journalists, and analysts. The report reveals that the Ghostwriting appears to be aligned with Russian security interests. The operations, according to the report, have primarily targeted audiences in Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland with anti-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) narratives. Much of the material appears to take the form of false COVID-19-related materials also included falsified correspondence from military officials. In relation to the Russian influence, some aspects of Ghostwriter operations, such as the occasional use of fabricated official documents and correspondences, shows some resemblance to "aspects of the ongoing suspected Russian influence campaign referred to as “Secondary Infektion,” which was first publicly exposed by the Atlantic Council’s As an example, a quote was, according to the research, "falsely attributed to the commander of the NATO eFP Battle Group". This quotation was used to push a narrative that Canadian soldiers stationed in Latvia had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The intention appears to be to cause disruption within the West. The report cautions that while the operations to date have targeted the above set of countries, the reprotcautions that the same tactics employed in the Ghostwriter campaign can be readily repurposed and used against other target geographies, especially as elections near in countries like the U.S. The The fake personas have been used to post articles and op-eds referencing the fabrications as source material to a core set of third-party websites. The issue has been picked up in a new Mandiant Threat Intelligence report The report reveals that the Ghostwriting appears to be aligned with Russian security interests. The operations, according to the report, have primarily targeted audiences in Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland with anti-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) narratives. Much of the material appears to take the form of false COVID-19-related materials also included falsified correspondence from military officials.In relation to the Russian influence, some aspects of Ghostwriter operations, such as the occasional use of fabricated official documents and correspondences, shows some resemblance to "aspects of the ongoing suspected Russian influence campaign referred to as “Secondary Infektion,” which was first publicly exposed by the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Research Lab ", as the report details.As an example, a quote was, according to the research, "falsely attributed to the commander of the NATO eFP Battle Group". This quotation was used to push a narrative that Canadian soldiers stationed in Latvia had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The intention appears to be to cause disruption within the West.The report cautions that while the operations to date have targeted the above set of countries, the reprotcautions that the same tactics employed in the Ghostwriter campaign can be readily repurposed and used against other target geographies, especially as elections near in countries like the U.S.The report is titled "‘Ghostwriter’ Influence Campaign: REPORT Unknown Actors Leverage Website Compromises and Fabricated Content to Push Narratives Aligned with Russian Security Interests". More about Ghostwriting, influencer, Social media Ghostwriting influencer Social media