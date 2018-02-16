New Pentagon Policy: Deployable in 12 months or you're out

By By Karen Graham 11 hours ago in Politics Service members, with the exception of pregnant or post-partum individuals, who have been non-deployable for the past 12 months or more will be separated from the military, based on a new Defense Department policy announced on Thursday. It is estimated that the figure could be as high as 300,000, according to the Defense Department. Being un-deployable covers a number of reasons, including traumatic brain injury, out of date vaccines, failing fitness tests, mental health concerns, and pregnancy. Also included could be head and neck pains that result in a service member being unable to wear a helmet or body armor. “This new policy is a 12-month deploy or be removed policy,” Robert Wilkie, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, told a Senate panel Wednesday, according to the The “policy will require the services to process members who are non-deployable for 12 consecutive months for administrative or disability separation,” according to the The policy change is in response to a request made in July 2017 by Secretary of Defense James Mattis who directed the office responsible for personnel and readiness to identify changes to military personnel policies that will "ensure our military is ready to fight today and in the future." A US military convoy drives on a highway from Kobane to Ain Issa in Syria on September 29, 2017 BULENT KILIC, AFP Policy will bolster military retention The only people designated to grant waivers that would keep a service member on the payroll are the secretaries of the various services. The secretary can designate someone else within the service's headquarters with that authority if necessary. And medical waivers are also an issue. During periods when recruiting has been slow, the military offered “too many” medical waivers, Wilkie said. Those medical problems follow the service members through their service careers, according to Command Sergeant Maj. John Troxell, the senior enlisted adviser to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joe Dunford, said nearly 100,000 service members could be easily deployable but they haven't had dental exams, yet. Another 116,000 personnel are non-deployable due to short- or long-term injuries. Another 20,000 are pregnant. “Because the more of these people we have that can’t deploy and do their mission, that means somebody else has to pull their weight for them, or we have a void or a degradation in capability because we don’t have the requisite people," Troxell said. Basically, according to Wilkie, the new policy will set a standard that is applicable to every service member, across the board, citing the enormity of 286,000 nondeployable service members. “It is a staggering number and in this world, where the forces are at a premium and we are struggling to maintain the ranks, we need to get a grip on this,” he said. According to the latest figures put out by the DOD (DRS_42486_Active Duty_201707.xlsx), there are 1,302,473 service members, including 13,331 cadets and midshipmen in the U.S. military as of July 2017. Robert Wilkie, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, told a Senate panel this week that on any given day, about 13 to 14 percent of the military - about 286,000 service members - is medically unable to deploy.It is estimated that the figure could be as high as 300,000, according to the Defense Department. Being un-deployable covers a number of reasons, including traumatic brain injury, out of date vaccines, failing fitness tests, mental health concerns, and pregnancy. Also included could be head and neck pains that result in a service member being unable to wear a helmet or body armor.“This new policy is a 12-month deploy or be removed policy,” Robert Wilkie, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, told a Senate panel Wednesday, according to the Military Times . “However, there are exceptions.”The “policy will require the services to process members who are non-deployable for 12 consecutive months for administrative or disability separation,” according to the memo released on Thursday. The services have until October 1, 2018, to begin the mandatory processing.The policy change is in response to a request made in July 2017 by Secretary of Defense James Mattis who directed the office responsible for personnel and readiness to identify changes to military personnel policies that will "ensure our military is ready to fight today and in the future."The only people designated to grant waivers that would keep a service member on the payroll are the secretaries of the various services. The secretary can designate someone else within the service's headquarters with that authority if necessary.And medical waivers are also an issue. During periods when recruiting has been slow, the military offered “too many” medical waivers, Wilkie said. Those medical problems follow the service members through their service careers, according to Stars and Stripes. Command Sergeant Maj. John Troxell, the senior enlisted adviser to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joe Dunford, said nearly 100,000 service members could be easily deployable but they haven't had dental exams, yet. Another 116,000 personnel are non-deployable due to short- or long-term injuries. Another 20,000 are pregnant.“Because the more of these people we have that can’t deploy and do their mission, that means somebody else has to pull their weight for them, or we have a void or a degradation in capability because we don’t have the requisite people," Troxell said.Basically, according to Wilkie, the new policy will set a standard that is applicable to every service member, across the board, citing the enormity of 286,000 nondeployable service members. “It is a staggering number and in this world, where the forces are at a premium and we are struggling to maintain the ranks, we need to get a grip on this,” he said.According to the latest figures put out by the DOD (DRS_42486_Active Duty_201707.xlsx), there are 1,302,473 service members, including 13,331 cadets and midshipmen in the U.S. military as of July 2017. More about Dod, pentagon policy, deployable, 12months, readiness levels More news from Dod pentagon policy deployable 12months readiness levels military retention