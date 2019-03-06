By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Reno - Nevada’s latest bid to block incoming shipments of weapons-grade plutonium points to the U.S. Energy Department’s own scientific warnings about the dangers of prematurely moving the highly radioactive material out of South Carolina. Nevada wants the San Francisco-based court to overturn a January 30, 2019 decision by Nevada U.S. District Judge Miranda Du, who refused to halt all plutonium shipments to the Nevada site under contention. Judge Du concluded that any potential harm to the state from the plutonium shipments was "speculative." On The Map of federal lands in southern Nevada, including Nellis Air Force Base Area 51 Tonopah Test Range Yucca Mountain Mercury Nevada Test Site Nellis Air Force Range Desert National Wildlife Range. Finlay McWalter The federal government changed the rules State Attorney General Aaron Ford and his deputies cited a number of legal briefs that date back to 2017 when the federal government argued unsuccessfully in 2017, and again in a failed appeal to keep the plutonium at South Carolina’s Savannah River Site because of the risks associated with moving it someplace else. Nevada's lawyers noted that the Department of Defense had The government agency went on to say that Savannah River was the only place with the “required capacity, security, safety analysis, and surveillance program to receive and store any significant amount of plutonium in the form and packaging configuration as it exists today.” Building 235-F at the Savannah River Site (SRS) was part of the original construction in the early 1950s. Department of Energy/Savannah River Site After a federal judge ordered the removal of the plutonium from Savannah River by 2020, the DOE again appealed to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals claiming it was not safe to make the removal. Needless to say, eight months after the appeal was denied, “the impossible happened,” Nevada’s lawyers wrote. What happened? Amazingly, the DOE made another analysis and this time, they deemed the plutonium was safe to move to the Nevada National Security Site. “DOE’s previous capacity, safety, security and surveillance concerns magically disappeared,” Nevada said. The one thing that is still in everyone's craw is the fact that on January 30, 2019, In the This week, lawyers for the state of Nevada filed new briefs in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, saying that the Trump administration is engaged in a clandestine “charade” intended to turn Nevada “into the nation’s radioactive dump," reports the Associated Press. 