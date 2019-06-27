NATO demands Russia destroy all its 9k729 cruise missiles

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics NATO demands that Russia destroy all of its 9k729 cruise missiles or face unspecified repercussions. Officials admit that they do not expect Russia to comply with NATO demands. NATO says that the Russian missiles violate the INF treaty A recent Reuter's article notes that the US insists that the Russian missiles would allow short-range nuclear attacks on Europe and violates the 1987 intermediate range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). However Russia has denied that the missiles violate the treaty insisting that they are shorter range than the treaty covered. US has given notice it will withdraw from the treaty Russia is likely to pay no attention the NATO announcement given that the US has already suspended participation and will withdraw formally in August if Russia does not destroy all the missiles the US considers violation of the treaty. Kay Hutchison the US ambassador said that all options are on the table to retaliate against Russia's refusal to destroy the missiles but so far the US is considering only conventional systems and not a nuclear response. Russia worries about NATO and US putting nuclear arms on Russian border President Kennedy and Nikita Khruschev later came to an agreement that saw the Soviet missiles in Cuba sent back to Russia. There appears to be another arms race developing and tensions between Russia the US and NATO are growing. A recent Reuter's article notes that the US insists that the Russian missiles would allow short-range nuclear attacks on Europe and violates the 1987 intermediate range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). However Russia has denied that the missiles violate the treaty insisting that they are shorter range than the treaty covered. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: “We call on Russia to take the responsible path, but we have seen no indication that Russia intends to do so We will need to respond."Russia is likely to pay no attention the NATO announcement given that the US has already suspended participation and will withdraw formally in August if Russia does not destroy all the missiles the US considers violation of the treaty.Kay Hutchison the US ambassador said that all options are on the table to retaliate against Russia's refusal to destroy the missiles but so far the US is considering only conventional systems and not a nuclear response. A recent article notes: "The underlying threat is that the US, or NATO in general, are going to put nuclear arms on the Russian border, which the INF wouldn’t have allowed, but which they are no longer abiding by. Russia has warned this would create a crisis on the level of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. " Wikipedia describes the Cuban missile crisis in part: "The Cuban Missile Crisis, also known as the October Crisis of 1962 (Spanish: Crisis de Octubre), the Caribbean Crisis (Russian: Карибский кризис, tr. Karibsky krizis, IPA: [kɐˈrʲipskʲɪj ˈkrʲizʲɪs]), or the Missile Scare, was a 13-day (October 16–28, 1962) confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union initiated by the American discovery of Soviet ballistic missile deployment in Cuba. The confrontation is often considered the closest the Cold War came to escalating into a full-scale nuclear war.[2]In response to the failed Bay of Pigs Invasion of 1961 and the presence of American Jupiter ballistic missiles in Italy and Turkey, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev agreed to Cuba's request to place nuclear missiles on the island to deter a future invasion. An agreement was reached during a secret meeting between Khrushchev and Fidel Castro in July 1962, and construction of a number of missile launch facilities started later that summer."President Kennedy and Nikita Khruschev later came to an agreement that saw the Soviet missiles in Cuba sent back to Russia.There appears to be another arms race developing and tensions between Russia the US and NATO are growing. More about Russia NATO relations, Nato, 9k729 cruise missiles Russia NATO relation... Nato 9k729 cruise missile...