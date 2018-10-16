By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics The Trump administration refuses to give up on shipping coal from West Coast ports, even though the states are opposed to the idea. Citing national security, Trump plans on using military ports to get around states' opposition. the idea was described to the AP by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and two Republican lawmakers. “I respect the state of Washington and Oregon and California,” Zinke said in an interview with AP. “But also, it’s in our interest for national security and our allies to make sure that they have access to affordable energy commodities.” This plan is being considered despite the fact that Washington and Oregon authorities have rejected six terminal proposals because of safety and public health concerns, notes The Port of Longview in Washington state, established in 1921, has eight marine terminals handling a wide range of cargo. Sam Beebe The coal industry has had plans on the books for Zinke, in talking about the facilities that could be available for use to ship coal could only come up with a nearly abandoned Alaska military base, Adak Naval Air Facility in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, so it was clear he had not put much effort into his homework. But while the Constitution may grant the president considerable powers in acting on behalf of national security, constantly invoking national security as a way to save coal is getting to be old news for most people. This is the attitude of many voters in Montana over the state's proposed legislation in February that would set aside state funds that would allow the state legislatures to hire private attorneys to sue Washington and California over their coal policies, even though Wyoming is facing an $850 million state deficit. In June 2016, The Oakland City Council voted unanimously to ban the handling and storage of both coal and coke at the port. The Oakland City Council voted to ban the handling and storage of coal and coke at the city’s terminals and bulk material facilities. Robert Campbell/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Digital Visual Library And in Utah, Republican Representative Mike Noel saw his legislation to set aside $2 million in state money to sue California pass a subcommittee in February. Rep. Noel's proposed legislation is in addition to a lawsuit already in federal court in Oakland, brought by attorneys for coal export terminal developer Phil Tagami and Utah coal producer Bowie Resources, as reported by Many people are already saying this move by Noel is a Actually, the best suggestion to come out of this "save the coal industry" mess is what Washington Governor Jay Inslee had to say about the White House idea: Inslee called the proposal a “harebrained idea,” and said President Donald Trump should instead consider that climate change represents a national security threat. 