Around 800 Cuban #migrants roll out of #Tapachula en route to the US — Ruptly pic.twitter.com/KVyLgyZwxg

#AttorneyGeneral William Barr struck down a decision that had allowed certain #AsylumSeekers to ask for bond in front of an #Immigration judge.



Barr’s ruling expands indefinite detention for #migrants who enter the US illegally and then ask for #asylum. https://t.co/7owvXG2fss