By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics The expected meeting between the US president Donald Trump and the Chinese president Xi Jinping to sign an agreement to end the trade war between the two countries will not happen this month according to three people familiar with the issue. Difficulties in trade talks still remain There have been claims of good progress in the talks and it was hoped that there would be a summit of the two leaders to sign an agreement later this month at Mar-a-Largo, a Florida resort owned by Trump. One of the three familiar with the situation said that the event would take place only at the end of April if it happened at all. China is pressing the US to have a formal state visit an event that would likely take place in Washington rather than Mar-a-Largo. Another anonymous person said that Xi's staff had scrapped a plan for a potential flight to the US that would take place after he visited Europe later this month. Robert Lighthizer the leading US Trade Representative at talks with the Chinese warned that major issues were still not resolved, and there were few signs of any breakthroughs on the most problematic issues. Chinese officials are wary of the appearance of the deal being seen as one-sided and worry that Trump might walk away from any deal even if Xi flew to the US. Neither the White House nor the State Council in Beijing answered a request for comment on the issues. Trump signals a signing is not that urgent Trump appears to be trying to cool down expectations about a deal being very close or soon. He has offered to push back any summit with XI until an agreement is reached. Work remains on draft agreements Even though drafts have been exchanged, there is currently no plan for the US to send a lower-level delegation to China to iron out details. It is possible Lighthizer might go in person to deal with some of the outstanding points. Negotiations have focused on phasing out of joint-venture requirements, the enforcement mechanisms, and lifting of tariffs on both sides. These topics have been negotiated at the ministerial level. US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said that any agreement needed very clear enforcement provisions as he testified before the US Congress on Thursday. Mnuchin noted that both he and Lighthizer had spoken with the Chinese Vice Premier on Wednesday night. Mnuchin said that the agreement needed to be right and that was more important than the exact timing of when agreement was reached. Effects on US stocks News that the meeting of Xi and Trump to sign a new US China trade deal resulted would be held later than thought had mixed results for US stocks. A The results at the close of trading were little change. The S & P 500 fell 0.09 percent or just 2.44 points. The Dow was up marginally 0.03 percent of 7.05 points. The Nasdaq was down a bit more at 0.16 percent or 12.5 points. 