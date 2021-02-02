By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Washington - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Pete Buttigieg (Mayor Pete) as Transportation secretary, handing the former presidential candidate a wide array of challenges — from President Joe Biden’s environmental priorities to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Senate already confirmed Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to Buttigieg will take over an agency overseeing an industry devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has also emphasized the need for a bold infrastructure package, which Buttigieg supports. And under his leadership, the Department of Transportation (DOT) may become a driving or limiting force in the adoption of emerging green technologies, specifically autonomous and electric vehicles. Besides pushing Biden's green initiatives, Buttigieg is also behind the president's Transportation industry trade groups like the Airport Council and the Air Line Pilots Association applauded his confirmation on Tuesday and unions, including the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA and AFSCME, also welcomed him into his new role. When Biden introduced Buttigieg as his nominee for DOT Secretary, he called him “one of the smartest people you will ever meet.” And Mayor Pete must have made a good impression on many Senators on both sides of the aisle. “Transportation issues historically have been addressed on a bipartisan basis, and I expect to continue that practice with Mr. Buttigieg," said Republican Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, who praised his “impressive credentials” and intellect. The 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Biden’s one-time rival during the Democratic presidential primaries, was approved on a 86-13 vote in the Senate earlier today, reports CNBC News. Buttigieg is the 19th Transportation secretary and the fifth member of President Biden's Cabinet to be confirmed by the Senate. He is also the first openly gay Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in U.S. history.The Senate already confirmed Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to The Hill. Buttigieg will take over an agency overseeing an industry devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has also emphasized the need for a bold infrastructure package, which Buttigieg supports. And under his leadership, the Department of Transportation (DOT) may become a driving or limiting force in the adoption of emerging green technologies, specifically autonomous and electric vehicles.Besides pushing Biden's green initiatives, Buttigieg is also behind the president's $2 trillion climate and infrastructure plan being introduced later this year. The plan will focus on rebuilding roads and bridges and expanding zero-emission mass transit while boosting electric vehicle infrastructure, including building 500,000 charging stations over the next decade.Transportation industry trade groups like the Airport Council and the Air Line Pilots Association applauded his confirmation on Tuesday and unions, including the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA and AFSCME, also welcomed him into his new role.When Biden introduced Buttigieg as his nominee for DOT Secretary, he called him “one of the smartest people you will ever meet.” And Mayor Pete must have made a good impression on many Senators on both sides of the aisle.“Transportation issues historically have been addressed on a bipartisan basis, and I expect to continue that practice with Mr. Buttigieg," said Republican Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, who praised his “impressive credentials” and intellect. More about Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary, openlygay, Green initiatives, Biden cabinet choice Pete Buttigieg transportation secre... openlygay Green initiatives Biden cabinet choice