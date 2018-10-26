By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Rio De Janeiro - Financial markets will likely not be hurt if front runner in the Brazilian presidential election wins even if he has authoritarian impulses, praises the former military government, and makes violent promises. Brazilian currency declined when Bolsonaro's opponent gained In September when the polling numbers showed that Haddad was gaining on Bolsonaro, the real, the Brazilian currency lost value reaching multi-year lows. Now Bolsonaro is doing better the value bounced back by 12 percent against the US dollar. Brazilian markets gained after Bolsonaro's strong performance With Bolsinaro's strong showing in the first round of the presidential election investors responded positively. The Bovespa index gained 4.6 percent on the Monday after the election. The iShares MSCI Brazil exchange-traded fund rose 6.74 per cent. This was its largest gain since back in May of 2017. Finanace industry analysts assess a Bolsonaro win Many analysts take a positive view of a Bolsonaro win. In the first round Bolsonaro got 46 per cent of the vote while his opponent Haddad got only 29 per cent. Boisonaro said he would "wipe the map of these red bandits" that is supporters of the Worker's Party and Haddad. At another rally he had said that he would shoot the petralhada, an offensive term for those voting for the Workers' Party. Nevertheless the Wall Street journal editorial board praised Bolsonaro as one who would drain the Brazilian Swamp. Not all agree that Bolsonaro will be good for business and markets Some Brazilian economists doubt that Bolsonaro will be committed to the neoliberal vision of Guedes. In a recent interview Bolsonaro said he was against the privatization of the state-led elecric company Eletrobas and also the core operations of the Petrobas oil company. Some Brazilian economists doubt that Bolsonaro will be committed to the neoliberal vision of Guedes. In a recent interview Bolsonaro said he was against the privatization of the state-led elecric company Eletrobas and also the core operations of the Petrobas oil company. For 30 years Bolsanaro has taken a statist posture said economist Sergio Vale, and that will not change overnight. A recent poll shows that fully 70 per cent of Brazilians actually oppose privatization. The Economist called Bolsonaro Latin America's latest menace and claimed he would make a disastrous president. Julian Leite , a Bloomberg News reporter covering Brazil said after Bolsonaro's strong showing: "Markets are reacting really well. Markets have a clear preference for Bolsonaro, whose economic adviser is very liberal, who wants to privatize everything, wants to have a smaller state. … So for markets, this is really clear-cut. They want Bolsonaro...Yesterday evening, Bolsonaro didn't hold a presser but he held a Facebook Live, sitting next to him, not his VP, but his economic adviser." Emy Shayo, a JP Morgan Chase and Company strategist for Latin America said that the market appreciated certain aspects of a potential Bolsonaro government: "I guess what we know is that he has appointed an economic guru that the market appreciates with a liberal economic policy, and this is better than the alternative at least from what the market knows at this point. So the market has embraced this view from Bolsonaro, and we are seeing stocks and currency rally on the back of that" She also noted that the new Brazilian Congress is likely to have more members supporting Bolsonaro's parties which were small before the election. The former president of Goldman Sachs in Brazil, Paulo Leme, was pessimistic about both Bolsonaro and Haddad saying: "Again the market is grossly underestimating future risks. The market is falling into a new error by underestimating the difficulty of governing." He added that both candidates were terrible.