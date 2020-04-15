Libyan government forces take areas west of Tripoli from Haftar

By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Politics The internationally-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) has won substantial territory from the control of Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar and his self-named Libyan National Army (LNA) GNA forces took 7 coastal districts west of Tripoli Over the last two days the GNA has recovered within 12 hours GNA forces under Operation Peace Storm have seized seven cities and towns in western coastline areas that were under the control of Haftar's LNA Fayez al-Sarraj, Head of the Presidential Council said that Operation Peace Storm Forces would not stop until they wrest control of all the country from Haftar's LNA. The successful advance follows upon a recent successful defense against Haftar forces on Abu Grein near the city of Misrata. Many Chadia and Sudanese mercenaries were killed along with a large number of fighters from Haftar's LNA. Haftar responds with rocket attacks on Tripoli The rockets hit a number of homes in the eastern suburbs of Tripoli near the airbase which may have been the intended target. It is still not clear what if any casualties there were. The GNA in Haftar has long besieged Tripoli Haftar's forces have besieged the Libyan capital Tripoli for over a year now and has increasingly taken control of the surrounding area. The GNA advance represents the first successful counter-offensive even though the GNA has yet to break the siege. However, the GNA success will make supplying the LNA forces somewhat more difficult. Over the last two days the GNA has recovered within 12 hours GNA forces under Operation Peace Storm have seized seven cities and towns in western coastline areas that were under the control of Haftar's LNA . Sorman, Sabratha, Al-Ajilat, Al-Jamail , Al--Essa, Regaline and Zelten were all taken by the GNA troops. Ammunition, weapons, missiles, armoured vehicles, and tanks as well as other equipment was seized having been left by the retreating Haftar forces. The GNA advance has pushed back supply lines to LNA troops that have been besieging the capital Tripoli for some time.Fayez al-Sarraj, Head of the Presidential Council said that Operation Peace Storm Forces would not stop until they wrest control of all the country from Haftar's LNA.The successful advance follows upon a recent successful defense against Haftar forces on Abu Grein near the city of Misrata. Many Chadia and Sudanese mercenaries were killed along with a large number of fighters from Haftar's LNA.The rockets hit a number of homes in the eastern suburbs of Tripoli near the airbase which may have been the intended target. It is still not clear what if any casualties there were. The GNA in turn retaliated by attacking a convoy of LNA forces. Each side then traded attacks on territory each holds. Both sides warned towns not to harbor members of the other side. GNA spokesperson Mohamad Gnounou complained: "The criminal militia and mercenaries have taken out their anger on residential neighborhoods of Tripoli to avenge their defeat, firing dozens of rockets and missiles on the capital indiscriminately."Haftar's forces have besieged the Libyan capital Tripoli for over a year now and has increasingly taken control of the surrounding area. The GNA advance represents the first successful counter-offensive even though the GNA has yet to break the siege. However, the GNA success will make supplying the LNA forces somewhat more difficult. More about Khalifa Haftar, government of national accord, Libyan Civil War More news from Khalifa Haftar government of nation... Libyan Civil War