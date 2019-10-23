By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Senators broke a months-long stalemate over funding the government on Tuesday by starting work on a package of four spending bills, but major hurdles remain to avoid a government shutdown next month. And so far, the House and Senate have been working from different spreadsheets. The leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations committees, Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), have sent offers back and forth in recent weeks but have yet to reach a deal. Currently, the government is being funded with a US President Donald Trump triggered a partial government shutdown on December 22 as a way of pressuring Democrats to back his plan for a border wall with Mexico Jim WATSON, AFP/File While there has been a little progress - at least the two factions are talking to each other - lawmakers remain deadlocked on funding levels in several areas that include Homeland Security and the $5 billion in proposed funding for Trump's wall along the southern border. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 92-2 to take up four of its 12 annual bills as a substitute for a House-passed package, according to Senate Democrats are against appropriations being siphoned off for the border wall and are also angry after Republicans forced 302(b) allocations through a committee that they argued provided additional funds for the Department of Homeland Security bill. However, this dispute will come to a head as early as this week. Mitch McConnell has put together a second spending package, which will include the defense bill, for consideration after the domestic spending package. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has pledged that Democrats will keep the Pentagon spending bill from getting the 60 votes needed to advance. The Pentagon announced Trump had ordered the withdrawal of 1,000 troops from Syria Delil SOULEIMAN, AFP Besides the defense bill, Schumer says the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services and military construction bills are all currently stuck in limbo. “If Republicans are willing to engage with us on the 302(b)s, we get negotiations back on track for funding the government,” he said. What is a 302 (b) Allocation? Each year, the House and Senate Appropriations Committees receive an overall funding allocation for the coming federal fiscal year. 