The recently 250 hour truce in Syria negotiated between Turkey and the US has been marred by sporadic fighting and contradictory reports about whether the Kurds are withdrawing as required or hunkering down and Turks may also be continuing the fight.

Parties disagree about the terms of the treaty

While the Kurds did say they agreed with the treaty at the same time they have said that they have no intention of withdrawing from the entire northeastern border of Syria with Turkey. However this is exactly what the Turks understand the treaty to require. The 5 day truce is a pause in the Turkish Spring Peace campaign to allow the Kurds to withdraw.

The Kurd understanding of the deal

A recent article reports on the deal: "On Thursday, Turkey agreed to pause its Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone."

Erdogan's understanding is that the Kurds will withdraw along the entire contemplated safe zone and said that if they do not the Turkish operation will continue: "With the ink on the agreement barely dry, Erdogan made it clear that the Kurds must leave a zone 444 km long and as deep as 32 km."If their promise is not kept the minute when the 120th hour ends, then our operation will continue with even more determination from where it was left off," Erdogan said in Istanbul on Friday."

Days after the operation started the Turks actually control less than 120 kilometers of the frontier between the Syrian towns of Tal Abyad and Ras-al-Ayn. It it this limited area that the Kurds understand as the only area they are to withdraw from. Most of it is already controlled by the Turks: "..the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, General Mazloum Abdi, sees it differently. He said Thursday night the cease-fire deal was limited to the 120-km stretch between Tal Abyad and Ras Al-Ayn."

Jim Jeffrey the US special envoy for Syria emphasized the potential obstacle to fulfilling the deal: ""The Turks talk about an aspirational safe zone," he said, while the U.S. has only defined a central section of the northeast corridor, where Turkish forces have penetrated as deep as 30 kilometers. With Kurdish-led forces vowing not to accept a "Turkish occupation of Syrian territory," the fighting might not be over yet."

Jeffrey's statement suggests that the Kurd position has some merit. It would seem the Kurds were not part of the negotiations. This being so the Turks have claimed that the agreement is not strictly even a ceasefire.

Reports from the area are conflicting but clashes appear to continue

Unfortunately few international observers are in the area where the truce was declared. As a result there are conflicting reports about the ceasefire although fighting has certainly died down if not stopped.

Around midday yesterday there were conflicting reports: "Around midday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey denied any fighting had taken place, hours after the Kurdish leadership said it was being shelled by Turkish forces. Then Mr. Trump tweeted that Mr. Erdogan had conceded by phone that there had been, briefly, "minor" sniper and mortar fire."