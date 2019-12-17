Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shuts down Trump over impeachment

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg weighed in on President Donald Trump's assertion that the impeachment proceedings against him should stop, saying he "is not a lawyer." During the event she was The conversation turned to the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the impeachment on Wednesday. The BBC explains the process; "Impeachment is like an indictment - the charges will then be sent to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial, where senators act like jurors." The The BBC's Razia Iqbal asked Justice Ginsberg what her interpretation of the Constitution was in the context of the president interferring with the impeachment process. Ginsberg said: "The president is not a lawyer, he's not law trained." During the interview, Ginsberg also implied that the Senators showing bias against the impeachment proceedings should be disqualified from acting as jurors in the trial. This may have been in referenhce to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's saying an acquittal was a "foregone conclusion." Ginsberg was also asked about Senators who have allegedly already made up their minds before hearing the evidence in the trial. The Supreme Court Justice said: "Well if a judge said that, a judge would be disqualified from sitting on the case." Ginsberg was also asked about her position pertaining to abortion access. I think society needs to be more active on this issue," she said. Talking about how restrictive abortion laws in the U.S. are, Ginsberg said, "And the truth is that with all these restrictive laws, the only people who are being restricted are poor women." Trump's last-ditch effort in six pages In a He repeated his claim that the phone call with the Ukrainian president, a call which is at the centre of the impeachment inquiry, was "totally innocent". "Any member of Congress who votes in support of impeachment - against every shred of truth, fact, evidence and legal principle - is showing how deeply they revile the voters and how truly they detest America's constitutional order. "Our founders feared the tribalisation of partisan politics and you are bringing their worst fears to life. And 100 years from now, people will understand and learn from this so that it can never happen to another president again". Trump ends his letter with Sincerely Yours. The remarks by the 86-year-old Ginsberg came while she was in New York on Tuesday where she was awarded the Berggruen Institute Prize for Philosophy and Culture. 