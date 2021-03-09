By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Atlanta - Former President Jimmy Carter on Tuesday said he's "disheartened, saddened and angry" that Georgia Republican state lawmakers are trying "to turn back the clock through legislation that will restrict access to voting." “I also am disappointed that advocates for these restrictive changes have repeatedly and selectively referenced a report prepared by a 2005 commission that I co-chaired with former Secretary of State James Baker," said Carter, reports Carter's statement came one day after the Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a physical disability, and people who will be out of town on Election Day — ending broad no-excuse absentee voting introduced by the Republican-led legislature in 2005. The bill passed the Senate 29-20 in a vote that fell along party lines. The bill also created ID requirements to request an absentee ballot and establishes a hotline to file complaints and allegations of voter intimidation and illegal election activities, among other things. A number of Senate Republicans representing fast-changing metro Atlanta districts didn't vote at all on the legislation, including Sens. John Albers, Kay Kirkpatrick, and Brian Strickland. Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, a Republican, refused to preside over the debate, denouncing the efforts to limit voting access, reports the Over one million Georgia voters - one-fifth of the electorate - used the no-excuse absentee ballot process in the November general election. Those voters tilted solidly for Joe Biden, even though there were many Republican voters in the group. Biden won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes by about 12,000 votes out of 5 million cast. Georgia is but one of dozens of states where Republican lawmakers are pushing hundreds of bills that would make it harder to cast ballots than it was in 2020. While many states did expand voting options in 2020 because of the As for Georgia, GOP officials are saying the new legislation is necessary to restore confidence in the voting system - still playing on Former president Trump's baseless lies about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Carter, our 39th president, and a Democrat, in a long statement, said the proposed legislation by the state's Republican-held Legislature seems to be rooted in partisan interests and not in the interests of all Georgia voters.“I also am disappointed that advocates for these restrictive changes have repeatedly and selectively referenced a report prepared by a 2005 commission that I co-chaired with former Secretary of State James Baker," said Carter, reports The Hill. Carter's statement came one day after the Georgia Senate passed a sweeping bill that would sharply limit who could cast absentee ballots.Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a physical disability, and people who will be out of town on Election Day — ending broad no-excuse absentee voting introduced by the Republican-led legislature in 2005. The bill passed the Senate 29-20 in a vote that fell along party lines.The bill also created ID requirements to request an absentee ballot and establishes a hotline to file complaints and allegations of voter intimidation and illegal election activities, among other things.A number of Senate Republicans representing fast-changing metro Atlanta districts didn't vote at all on the legislation, including Sens. John Albers, Kay Kirkpatrick, and Brian Strickland. Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, a Republican, refused to preside over the debate, denouncing the efforts to limit voting access, reports the Star Tribune. Over one million Georgia voters - one-fifth of the electorate - used the no-excuse absentee ballot process in the November general election. Those voters tilted solidly for Joe Biden, even though there were many Republican voters in the group. Biden won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes by about 12,000 votes out of 5 million cast.Georgia is but one of dozens of states where Republican lawmakers are pushing hundreds of bills that would make it harder to cast ballots than it was in 2020. While many states did expand voting options in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, not only have Republican lawmakers rescinded those options in their new legislation, but they have gone even further - planning on curtailing longstanding election laws and practices.As for Georgia, GOP officials are saying the new legislation is necessary to restore confidence in the voting system - still playing on Former president Trump's baseless lies about voter fraud in the 2020 election. More about Georgia voting restrictions, Jimmy carter, Republicanheld legislature, turning back the clock, black voters Georgia voting restr... Jimmy carter Republicanheld legis... turning back the clo... black voters