By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics It seems that the Israel-UAE normalization of relations agreement had clauses that were intended to allow US sales of F-35 jets to the UAE. However, Israel is warning that they do not approve but oppose any such sales. UAE angry at Israeli opposition Given that the UAE just signed an agreement with Israel normalizing relations, they should be on good terms with the UAE and if there is part of the agreement that allows advanced arms sales, Israel is speaking in opposition to the agreement. It is hardly surprising that the UAE is upset. They are also annoyed that Israel thinks that it can tell the US which nations it can sell the F-35 jets to. Deal may be in jeopardy The US has to decide whether it will follow the deal and go ahead with the sale despite opposition or if it will go along with Israel and let it determine who the US sells to as has been historically the case. Trump isa big fan of Israel but he also likes to sell arms and has done so to other Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and also to the UAE. Trump has to decide whether he prioritizes pleasing Israel or selling arms. A recent article headlines : "U.S. to sell F-35 jets to UAE as part of secret clause in Israel ties agreement." According to the article Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed insisted that the UAE be allowed to buy advanced weapons systems be agreed to before the deal could be finalized. It is strange that Israel would have agreed to the deal if this clause were included. It would allow the UAE to be able to challenge Israeli military superiority in the region. Given that indications are that there was a secret clause in the normalization agreement that allowed the UAE to buy F-35s and also certain drones from the US without Israeli objections and given that Israel is still objecting this could create problems with the deal as Israel appears to be violating its terms.