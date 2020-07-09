Two alleged Israeli attacks
According to the Kuwaiti newspaper
Al Jareeda citing an anonymous senior source an Israeli cyberattack caused a recent fire and explosion at the largely underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.
The New York TImes
reported: "A Middle Eastern intelligence official with knowledge of the episode said Israel was responsible for the attack on the Natanz nuclear complex on Thursday, using a powerful bomb. A member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps who was briefed on the matter also said an explosive was used." The Times wrote a followup article in which it attributed the attack to Israel. The attack was expected to set the Iranian program back about two months.
In a much earlier act of sabotage the US and Israel used a virus STUXNET
to destroy centrifuges in the Iranian nuclear program.
The second attack attributed to Israel was against a missile production facility. Israeli F-35 stealth fighter jets bombed a site located in the Parchin area where there is believed to be a missile production complex. Iranian proxies such as Hezbollah have been using a large number of more sophisticated rockets and missiles in their arsenals.
Israel said to be alert for Iranian retaliation
So far the Iranians
have not responded to Israeli attacks. Israel seems to be concentrating upon further attacks especially on nuclear facilities as it appears to suffer no punishment for doing so. Both the US and Israel
have launched attacks on Iranian targets outside the country as in Syria, and the US has attacked Iranian-supported militia in Iraq, some of whom are actually part of the Iraqi armed forces and even funded by the Iraqi government.
Natanz site under IAEA
For some time Iran denied that the Natanz facility existed but it was eventually revealed. Iran then explained that the facility was to enrich uranium to supply a Russian-built nuclear reactor that would provide electricity for the port city of Bushehr. In 2009. However, now international inspections are allowed. However, in 2009 American, UK, and Israeli intelligence claim that in a village near the holy city of Qom Iran has constructed a new secret uranium enrichment plant.