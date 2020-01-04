By By Ken Hanly 21 mins ago in Politics US troops are operating in Iraq under a legal mandate granted by the government. However, the attack on the Baghdad Airport killed members of the approved paramilitary forces. The Iraqi military and others claim this action falls outside the mandate. Iraqi military condemns attack The Attack leads to calls for US troops to leave Iraq The US mandate was centered almost exclusively on the US helping fight ISIS. Many Iraqi MPs suggest that as ISIS is mostly defeated the US should leave. After the Baghdad attack no doubt there will be even more pressure to eject US troops. Iraqi parliament to meet on Sunday No doubt there will be motions for US and other foreign troops to be ejected from Iraq. These are likely to be supported. It remains to be seen if the US will pay any attention. There is no sign that the US has any sign of withdrawing. New attack reported Although further confirmation and clarification is needed, there is a The Joint Operations Command claimed the attack was a clear violation of the US mandate and of Iraq's sovereignty: “The Joint Operations Command mourns the hero martyr ... who was martyred last night in a cowardly and treacherous attack carried out by American aircraft near Baghdad international airport. We affirm that what happened is a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a clear breach by the American forces of their mandate which is exclusively to fight Islamic State and provide advice and assistance to Iraqi security forces.”The US mandate was centered almost exclusively on the US helping fight ISIS. Many Iraqi MPs suggest that as ISIS is mostly defeated the US should leave. After the Baghdad attack no doubt there will be even more pressure to eject US troops. Hadi al-Amiri the head of the Badr Brigade and leader of the second largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament called on Iraqis to unite and expel the US and other foreign troops from Iraq. The even larger bloc leader Moqtada al-Sadr has long pressed to the US troops to be expelled. Even though the two leaders often have different views on the issued of expulsion of US troops they are now united.No doubt there will be motions for US and other foreign troops to be ejected from Iraq. These are likely to be supported. It remains to be seen if the US will pay any attention. There is no sign that the US has any sign of withdrawing. A recent article notes: "Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called on lawmakers to hold an emergency session and address the attack, which he called a violation of sovereignty."Although further confirmation and clarification is needed, there is a report of a further attack by the US: "Iraqi state media identified the new attack as another US airstrike, near the Taji stadium north of Baghdad. The attack hit a convoy of medics, destroying two medical vans, and killing at least six people, also identified as medical personnel. Reports suggest that the attack was intended to target a commander within the PMU, and while they declined to say who they thought the US was trying to kill, Twitter reports after the strike initially claimed Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali had been killed. This has since been denied, and it appears no PMU commanders were even present in the convoy."" If the report is accurate it will provide even more fuel for campaigners wanting to eject US troops from Iraq. More about US in Iraq, Iraq parliament, Badr brigades More news from US in Iraq Iraq parliament Badr brigades