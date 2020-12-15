Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIranian tanker loads crude oil at Venezuelan port for Iran

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     1 hour ago in Politics
Ties are growing between Venezuela and Iran as the US uses sanctions and threats against both countries. The two countries are forced to forge more ties as the US limits their ability to work with other countries.
Venezuela sending crude oil to Iran
The Iranian tanker Ndros is in Venezuela busy loading 1.9 million barrels of crude oil that Iran has purchased. It is not clear if Iran intends to sell the oil elsewhere or refine the oil first. The US has forbidden Venezuela from selling oil to Iran but cannot really enforce its ban on Venezuelan oil trade with Iran.
The shipper of the oil is the state-owned PDVSA, (Petroleum Venezuela) the National Oil Company of Venezuela. Ndros is booked by the National Iranian Oil Company.
Iran may think marketing oil will be easier with President BIden
Iran has been talking of increasing production with easier marketing with the new president. Venezuela may be seeking additional sources of crude.
Neither Iran nor Venezuela are commenting directly on the shipment
Iran's oil ministry would not comment on the shipment. PDVSA also did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Any discussion of the trade might very well anger the Trump administration. After Biden's inauguration, relations between the two countries could very well improve.
Iran has been supplying goods for Venezuela
Iran has been supplying gasoline and food for Venezuela. Venezuela has paid for the assistance with gold avoiding US-controlled international finance systems. US sanctions have forced closer trade ties between Venezuela and Iran. Until US sanctions are removed it is quite natural that there should be expanding and thriving trade ties between the two countries.
More about Venezuela Iran relations, Ndros, us sanctions
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Paris given 'absurd' fine for employing too many women
Strong virus response helps Vietnam's economy weather pandemic
Top Republican congratulates 'President-elect' Biden
Review: Andrada Popa superb in 'Different Kind of Christmas' Special
USDA confirms first known case of coronavirus in a wild animal
Review: 'A California Christmas' is a wonderful romantic film on Netflix Special
Northeast prepares for snowstorm of 'historic' proportions
Biden joins battle for Senate as top Republican accepts win
What next for Western Sahara after Morocco-Israel deal?
How far apart? Coronavirus spreads over 6 foot distance