By By Ken Hanly 33 mins ago in Politics The New York Times reported that an anonymous Middle Eastern intelligence official claimed that Israel was behing the fire at Iran's nuclear facility. The source said that a powerful bomb was used that caused a fire severely damaging the facility. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) member confirms attack Israel's response Israel did not accept responsibility for the incidence but often it will not comment on attacks. Israeli officials were rather vague in their replies when questioned about their responsibility for the attack on Sunday. However, they stressed the danger that a nuclear-armed Iran would create. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a radio interveiw "Everyone can suspect us in everything and all the time, but I don't think that's correct." He added that not every incident that happens in Iran has something to do with Israel. There have been other strange incidents in Iran with several fires breaking out at power stations. However, the Middle East intelligence official claimed that these incidents were not related to the Natanz fire. Another group has claimed responsibility for the attack Iran has not yet officially blamed any country or group for the attack. The Times also spoke with an anonymous IRCG member who also claimed that an explosive was used against the Natanz facility but the official did not assign blame. However, the official ruled out a cyber attack as the cause. Israel has used such attacks in the past. In 2010 the US and Israel damaged Iran's nuclear facilities using a virus named Stuxnet. The IRGC member said it was likely someone took a bomb into the facility rather the explosion being caused by a cruise missile or drone strike. Before the Natanz incident even became prominent in the news another group calling itself the Homeland Cheetahs wrote to the BBC claiming it carried out the attack. No doubt Iran feels it is best to carry out further investigations before it assigns blame to anyone. The damage will set back the Iranian nuclear program.