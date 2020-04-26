By By Ken Hanly 24 mins ago in Politics In Libya this week the tables have been turning as the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has taken back key western coastal areas from the Libyan National Army (LNA) of rebel Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Haftar had made big advanced by failed to capture Tripoli Haftar has captured eastern Libya and in the west has been contesting the capital Tripoli for a year now. Although with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and mercenary troops from the Sudan Haftar has often seemed close to victory, he now may be facing defeat with the help of Turkey. Although the GNA is the internationally recognized government of Libya most western countries only give verbal support to the country but provide no military backup with the exception of Turkey. Reports claim Haftar asking for more Sudanese mercenaries There are already many Sudanese mercenaries fighting in Libya. They have been sharing photos and videos on Facebook. Many claim they are fighting to free Libya from terrorism. Haftar consistently describes those opposed to him as being Islamic terrorists. However, some radical Islamists, Haftar has captured eastern Libya and in the west has been contesting the capital Tripoli for a year now. Although with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and mercenary troops from the Sudan Haftar has often seemed close to victory, he now may be facing defeat with the help of Turkey.Although the GNA is the internationally recognized government of Libya most western countries only give verbal support to the country but provide no military backup with the exception of Turkey. The GNA claims France supports Haftar although France denies this. Russia also supports Haftar. Haftar is a citizen of the US and was once a CIA asset. Reports are that the UAE has contacted Sudanese General Dagalo also known as Hemetti, and offered him substantial financial rewards if he will send mercenaries to Libya to help out Haftar as he loses ground especially around the capital. It is not clear if any of those countries that support the GNA verbally such as the US will aid the GNA in resisting any counter-attack. One report claims that Dagalo has agreed to send two armed factions to Libya and in return the UAE promised to send both financial and military support for the general. Sudan denies that any of its troops are serving as mercenaries for Haftar in Libya.There are already many Sudanese mercenaries fighting in Libya. They have been sharing photos and videos on Facebook. Many claim they are fighting to free Libya from terrorism. Haftar consistently describes those opposed to him as being Islamic terrorists. However, some radical Islamists, the Madkhalists support him. The appended video gives some background and analysis by several different commentators of the present situation. More about Sudan Libya relations, Haftar in Libya, Libyan civill war More news from Sudan Libya relation... Haftar in Libya Libyan civill war