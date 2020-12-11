By By Karen Graham 47 mins ago in Politics Washington - The Canadian government now has a no-fault vaccine injury program for people receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. In the US, a COVID-19 stimulus bill has stalled due to an "immunity from liability" clause in the package. Are these two protections the same? Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement on Thursday: "Canadians can have confidence in the rigor of the vaccine approvals system, however, in the rare event that a person experiences an adverse reaction, this program will help ensure they get the support they need." What does this mean? The chance of having a severe reaction to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is extremely rare, but if anyone should experience an adverse event after the immunization, they will be eligible for compensation, the federal government says. Just about all medicines and vaccines can produce side-effects or some type of reaction. Fever and aches and pains are common and usually mild. These symptoms show that your body's immune system is being activated by the vaccine, and is working to build up immunity, infectious disease physicians say. Canadians can have confidence in the rigour of the vaccine approvals system, however, in the rare event that a person experiences an adverse reaction, this program will help ensure they get the support they need. Health Minister Patty Hajdu The province of Quebec has had a similar program for about 30 years that covers all vaccines approved by Health Canada. Additionally, about 20 countries around the world have national vaccine injury support programs for routine immunizations, including all other G7 countries. Immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits Even as states across the U.S. are wrangling with another round of business shutdowns due to a third surge of the coronavirus, a national debate is brewing over the need for We are talking about an insurance policy, basically. Businesses are concerned about being sued by either a customer or an employee contracting, or even allegedly contracting, the COVID-19 virus while on business premises. Businesses are afraid that liability lawsuits could negatively impact a business’s ability to recover from the devastating economic impact of the virus. Business owners have been pushing state and federal lawmakers to consider protective legislation that would bar lawsuits for COVID-19-related claims. And this brings us to the bipartisan stimulus package and the liability protection clause. And it is a very touchy subject on both sides of the aisle. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a measure aimed at injecting huge federal funding into the pockets of struggling Americans and businesses, but Democrats argued it prioritized corporations over workers SAUL LOEB, AFP/File Two sides to the argument As part of the bipartisan stimulus package, Senate Republicans insist that businesses and other entities have sweeping immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits. Along the same lines, Democrats, who oppose the liability protection shield, do insist that state and local monetary aid be included in the package to provide support in "cash-strapped" parts of the nation. Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell called the liability shield a red line in negotiations in May, saying that a flood of lawsuits could amount to a “second pandemic," and the measure was necessary to protect companies. Democrats see the US House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer take part in a news conference August 7, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington over the failed talks with the Trump administration on a major relief package ALEX WONG, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File An online complaint tracker from the Another issue yet to be resolved is just how much to apportion in state and local funding to each state. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin added one more voice to the mix on Tuesday: a $916 billion offer made to Pelosi during a phone call, reports Mnuchin said his proposal includes “money for state and local governments and robust liability protections for businesses, schools, and universities.” He added that the proposal was reviewed by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who reviewed the plan with President Donald Trump, McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin added one more voice to the mix on Tuesday: a $916 billion offer made to Pelosi during a phone call, reports CNBC News. Mnuchin said his proposal includes "money for state and local governments and robust liability protections for businesses, schools, and universities." He added that the proposal was reviewed by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who reviewed the plan with President Donald Trump, McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.It can't be said enough - Americans need help, not tomorrow or next week, but yesterday. With time running out, millions of families could lose their homes and access to unemployment relief funds unless Congress comes together on the stimulus bill.