By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Derby Line - Even as the Trump administration works to fortify our southern border with Mexico, there has been a growing number of illegal border crossings from our neighbor to the north, Canada. Sometimes, these people pay human smugglers up to $4,000 a person- usually payable once they get to the U.S., according to border officials and court documents. One thing is certain, though, the numbers are going up, based on the number of people apprehended at the border. “They are very well organized. They have scouted the area. They have scouted us,” said U.S. Border Patrol Agent Richard Ross. “Basically, we are not dealing with the JV team; this is the varsity.” The wall on the US-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California -- Donald Trump has vowed to make Mexico pay for a wall along the entire length of the frontier Sandy Huffaker, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File One area that has seen an increase in illegal border crossings is called the Swanton sector, which covers a part of New York State, Vermont, and New Hampshire, The US Border Patrol apprehended 121 people crossing illegally in June this year. That's compared to less than half that number in the two previous years — 45 in June 2017 and 60 in June 2016, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the USBP, reports What's driving the increase/ Border officials say the A plane ticket from Mexico City to Montreal, Canada can cost as lttle as $300. ProtoplasmaKid And while the Royal Canadian Mounted Police regards border security as a priority, they say there is nothing they can do if a Mexican wants to walk out of Canada because it's not illegal for them to come into Canada in the first place. This has been the case since Most of the illegal crossing takes place along a 30-mile (50-kilometer) segment of the Vermont-Quebec border where Interstate 91 reaches the Canadian border at Derby Line, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Montreal. From Derby Line is a six-hour drive to New York City. US Border Inspection Station at Canaan, Vermont in 2013. Wbaron at en.wikipedia Officials say that guarding the border here is a tricky situation because Derby Line and the neighboring Quebec town of Stanstead comprise one community - with homes and businesses intermingled on both sides of the border than goes through the middle of the community. The community library was purposely built straddling the border and the international boundary line outside the library is marked by a row of potted petunias. “This is really a town with an invisible border going through it,” said Stanstead resident Matthew Farfan, who has written a book about life along the border, after he left the library’s Vermont entrance and prepared to cross back into Canada. This fiscal year, there have been 267 apprehensions along Vermont’s border with Canada, compared with 132 last year. On the sector that covers 300 miles (480 kilometers) of the border with New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire, 324 people have been apprehended who crossed illegally from Canada this year, compared with 165 in all of 2017. On the sector that covers 300 miles (480 kilometers) of the border with New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire, 324 people have been apprehended who crossed illegally from Canada this year, compared with 165 in all of 2017.