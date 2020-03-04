By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The Democratic-controlled House passed an $8.3 billion measure Wednesday to battle the coronavirus outbreak that's spreading rapidly and threatening a major shock to the economy and disruptions to everyday life in the U.S. The 415-2 vote came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi beat a tactical retreat on vaccine price guarantees and followed a debate that lasted only a few minutes, reports the The Senate is likely to pass the measure Thursday and send it to the White House for Trump's signature. The legislation came together in little more than a week — and more than triples Trump's request — sped along by fears of the outbreak's growing threat. The bill has the blessing of top Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and top House Republican Kevin McCarthy of California, so it is sure to be signed by the president. Prior to today's vote, there was some partisan bickering that lasted for several days over the costs of vaccine affordability. Finally, after some tough negotiating, negotiators agreed to include $300 million “to help ensure that, when a vaccine is developed, Americans can receive it regardless of their ability to pay,” according to a House Democratic aide, according to It has been agreed upon that over $3 billion would be dedicated to research and development on vaccines, medicines for treatment, and diagnostic tests, including $300 million for the government to purchase such drugs from manufacturers at US Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi, pictured last month, told the conference that the world could still count on the US despite President Donald Trump Brendan Smialowski, AFP/File Additionally, another $2 billion will go to help federal, state and local governments prepare for and respond to the coronavirus threat, including $300 million for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) rapid response fund. Another $1.3 billion would be used to help fight the virus overseas. And another $350 million will go to providing medical supplies to go after coronavirus "hot spots_ like Washington state. About $500 million will go to buy drugs, masks, and other medical supplies for states, local governments and hospitals; and $100 million for community health centers. It would devote $500 million to Medicare for remote "telehealth" consultations that would permit sick people to get treatment without visiting a doctor. “The government’s greatest responsibility is to keep Americans safe,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y. “This emergency supplemental addresses the coronavirus and takes critical steps to protect the American people from this deadly and expanding outbreak.” “The American people are apprehensive about the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and abroad. Global financial markets are on edge,” said Sen. It would devote $500 million to Medicare for remote "telehealth" consultations that would permit sick people to get treatment without visiting a doctor."The government's greatest responsibility is to keep Americans safe," said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y. "This emergency supplemental addresses the coronavirus and takes critical steps to protect the American people from this deadly and expanding outbreak.""The American people are apprehensive about the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and abroad. Global financial markets are on edge," said Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., chairman of the Appropriations Committee. "Both are resilient, but vigorous action is needed to calm nerves, stabilize the situation, and get our arms around this crisis."