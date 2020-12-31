By By Karen Graham 18 hours ago in Politics Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) called the effort in Congress to reverse President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory a “dangerous ploy,” underscoring the challenge President Trump faces in persuading even members of his own party to join it. In an open letter to constituents, the Nebraska Republican delivered a 2,200-word, often blistering response to the group of Republican lawmakers who have been taken in by President Trump's doomed effort to get the election results in a number of states overturned. Sasse urged his colleagues to reject the notion they would be able to overturn the results, seeing there has not been a shred of evidence to support any election fraud. “All the clever arguments and rhetorical gymnastics in the world won’t change the fact that this January 6th effort is designed to disenfranchise millions of Americans simply because they voted for someone in a different party,” Sasse also said that “For President-Elect Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College victory to be overturned, President Trump would need to flip multiple states. But not a single state is in legal doubt,” Sasse said before providing a state-by-state breakdown of Trump’s unsupported fraud claims and what courts and other legal authorities had determined, according to "We have good reason to think this year’s election was fair, secure, and law-abiding,” he said. “That’s not to say it was flawless. But there is no evidentiary basis for distrusting our elections altogether, or for concluding that the results do not reflect the ballots that our fellow citizens actually cast.” Truth be told, the biggest thing that will happen is that any protests by lawmakers will force a contentious floor debate that top Senate Republicans, especially Mitch McConnell, had hoped to avoid. Even though Sasse's Republican colleague, Senator Josh Hawley plans to challenge the Electoral College votes along with GOP members of the House of Representatives when they are read in a joint meeting of Congress on January, 6, Sasse will not be joining in what he labels as a "dangerous ploy." In an open letter to constituents, the Nebraska Republican delivered a 2,200-word, often blistering response to the group of Republican lawmakers who have been taken in by President Trump's doomed effort to get the election results in a number of states overturned.Sasse urged his colleagues to reject the notion they would be able to overturn the results, seeing there has not been a shred of evidence to support any election fraud.“All the clever arguments and rhetorical gymnastics in the world won’t change the fact that this January 6th effort is designed to disenfranchise millions of Americans simply because they voted for someone in a different party,” Sasse wrote on Facebook shortly before midnight on Wednesday. “We ought to be better than that.”Sasse also said that American politics has a deep cancer that is growing from within its ranks, adding that both Republicans and Democrats are increasingly becoming mistrustful of each other. And that judgment is so true and yet it is so sad. Sasse writes: "When we talk in private, I haven’t heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent – not one. Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will “look” to President Trump’s most ardent supporters.“For President-Elect Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College victory to be overturned, President Trump would need to flip multiple states. But not a single state is in legal doubt,” Sasse said before providing a state-by-state breakdown of Trump’s unsupported fraud claims and what courts and other legal authorities had determined, according to Politico. "We have good reason to think this year’s election was fair, secure, and law-abiding,” he said. “That’s not to say it was flawless. But there is no evidentiary basis for distrusting our elections altogether, or for concluding that the results do not reflect the ballots that our fellow citizens actually cast.”Truth be told, the biggest thing that will happen is that any protests by lawmakers will force a contentious floor debate that top Senate Republicans, especially Mitch McConnell, had hoped to avoid. More about Ben Sasse, January 6, electoral college vote, overturn election results, dangerous ploy Ben Sasse January 6 electoral college vo... overturn election re... dangerous ploy