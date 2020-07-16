By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The Republican National Committee has scaled back the scope of its convention next month in Florida, which is grappling with some of the highest surges of coronavirus cases in the country. “We had hoped to be able to plan a traditional convention celebration to which we are all accustomed. However, adjustments must be made to comply with state and local health guidelines," McDaniel wrote in the letter. The Republican National Convention is scheduled to start on Monday, August 24 and run through Thursday, August 27 and will take place at a number of Jacksonville venues, including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, and 121 Financial Ballpark. For the first three days of the convention, attendance will be limited to the 2,500 regular RNC delegates. For the final night, when President Donald Trump is expected to accept his party's nomination, delegates will be allowed to bring one guest, and alternate delegates will also be allowed to attend, according to "I want to make clear that we still intend to host a fantastic convention celebration in Jacksonville. We can gather and put on a top-notch event that celebrates the incredible accomplishments of President Trump's administration and his re-nomination for a second term -- while also doing so in a safe and responsible manner," McDaniel wrote in her letter, reports Florida's coronavirus cases have soared this past week, while the city of Jacksonville two weeks ago required citizens to wear face coverings in public. Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), informed members of the decision in a letter on Thursday that blamed the pandemic for the changes, according to The Hill. “We had hoped to be able to plan a traditional convention celebration to which we are all accustomed. However, adjustments must be made to comply with state and local health guidelines," McDaniel wrote in the letter.The Republican National Convention is scheduled to start on Monday, August 24 and run through Thursday, August 27 and will take place at a number of Jacksonville venues, including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, and 121 Financial Ballpark.For the first three days of the convention, attendance will be limited to the 2,500 regular RNC delegates. For the final night, when President Donald Trump is expected to accept his party's nomination, delegates will be allowed to bring one guest, and alternate delegates will also be allowed to attend, according to MyNews.com. "I want to make clear that we still intend to host a fantastic convention celebration in Jacksonville. We can gather and put on a top-notch event that celebrates the incredible accomplishments of President Trump's administration and his re-nomination for a second term -- while also doing so in a safe and responsible manner," McDaniel wrote in her letter, reports Reuters. Florida's coronavirus cases have soared this past week, while the city of Jacksonville two weeks ago required citizens to wear face coverings in public. More about Gop convention, Jacksonville, scaleback, indoor and outdoor venues, Trump Gop convention Jacksonville scaleback indoor and outdoor v... Trump