.@SpeakerPelosi condemns Americans for demanding election fraud to be investigated, yet she is about to overturn the lawful election of a member of congress.



Bottom line, Pelosi and the Democrats have decided they control the outcome of elections.



Not the people. https://t.co/uAnehrBMb3 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 16, 2021 "I believe some of my Republican colleagues, and one in particular, wish harm upon this legislative body. And I'm not saying this for shock value. It's the conclusion I drew after a member of Congress advocated violence against our peers, the Speaker, and our government," California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez said on the House floor Friday, per The Hill. The resolution is based on social media posts, as well as comments referencing a White House petition in January 2019 to impeach the House speaker for "crimes of treason," citing Pelosi's support of so-called sanctuary policies that "are serving illegals and not United States citizens" and because Pelosi did not support Trump's border wall.That White House petition has amassed over 420,000 signatures as of January 21, 2021.And in a video in support of her petition on Facebook, that has been taken down, Greene said Pelosi could be executed for treason."She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That's what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it's, uh, it's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason."And to be fair, while Greene has apologized for suggesting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be removed from Congress with "a bullet to the head," even after being removed from House committees recently, because of her toxic behavior, she has still continued to be former president Trump's mouthpiece - every chance she gets.Actually, it is no easy feat to getting expelled from the House. It has only happened five times in history. The bar is set very high, and a two-thirds vote is required.House Democrats, as well as 11 Republicans, voted last month to strip Greene of her seats on the Budget and the Education and Labor committees in response to her past apparent endorsements of political violence as well as her suggestions that school shootings and the 9/11 terrorist attacks were staged.But Speaker Pelosi is not behind the Gomez resolution. In a press conference at the Capitol on Friday, she said: "Members are very unhappy about what happened here, and they can express themselves the way they do. What Mr. Gomez did is his own view. And that is not [the] leadership position."In any case, as Greene often does - she has already blown this most recent flap way out of proportion. In a statement on Friday, Greene said: "There is nothing more threatening to Democrats than strong Republican Women! Democrats are trying [to] overturn the will of the People who voted for both myself and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. House Democrats have declared war on House Republican Women!" (Like Trump, she loves using exclamation points).