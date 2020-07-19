Former US officials speak at radical anti-Iran group's conference

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics The People's Mujahedin (MEK) a radical anti-Iran group that some consider a cult and was considered a terrorist organization until 2012 by the US held its annual Free Iran Conference on line. Former present US officials featured speakers at the conference Former mayor or New York Rudy Guiliani has been a frequent guest at MEK gathering. He spoke against the existing government in Iran claiming that the ruling mullahs are like those who ran the mafia that Guiliani prosecuted. There were also two sitting members of the US Congress who spoke at the conference: Senator Martha McSally a Repulbican from Arizona, and Representative Lance Gooden also a Republican from Texas. Gooden praised MEK leader Maryam Rajavi and encouraged young people to join the fight. She also claimed that the people of the US were with her. The MEK pays well for speeches Among prominent former US officials who have spoken at MEK conferences are former speaker of the House New Gingrich and Senator from Connecticut. A Although not at this year's conference, former National Security Advisor John Bolton and a prominent hawk has often spoken for the MEK. Records show he has been paid at least $180,000 for speeches over the years. Rajavi speaks In the MEK compound in Albania, in front of numerous screens, Previous role of the MEK The MEK started as a leftist organization in the 1960 in Iran. They attacked the US supported Shah's police force throughout the 1970s. The group also played a role in the 1979 overthrow of the Shah but ultimately came to oppose the new government of the Mullahs and carried out attacks against it. The MEK was driven out of Iran in the 1980's The MEK was welcomed into Iraq by Sadam Hussein who provided them refuge at a military base Camp Ashraf. 