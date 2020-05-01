By By Karen Graham 48 mins ago in Politics Miami - State officials have stopped releasing the list of coronavirus deaths being compiled by Florida’s medical examiners, which has at times shown a higher death toll than the state’s published count. Dr. Nelson'a comments come after the When asked about the difference in the death statistics and if they indicated any wrongdoing on the state''s part, Dr. Nelson said, "No. Our numbers will never jive with the Florida Department of Health because they are counting different things than we are." The Florida Department of Health told Interestingly, the Florida Department of Health does not publish non-resident Covid-19 deaths, However,m at CNN's request, they did release the list which included 43 non-resident deaths. Dr. Nelson'a comments come after the Tampa Bay Times said that the "list from the medical examiners had previously been released in real-time, but, after the newspaper reported that the tally was 10 percent higher than what the Florida Health Department was reporting, officials said the list needed to be reviewed and possibly redacted."When asked about the difference in the death statistics and if they indicated any wrongdoing on the state''s part, Dr. Nelson said, "No. Our numbers will never jive with the Florida Department of Health because they are counting different things than we are."The Florida Department of Health told CNN in a statement that Florida medical examiners "make their own determinations on what level of information to provide" but that the department had concerns with the disclosure of "personal" information -- something Nelson says he found odd because the information has been obtained by reporters, including CNN, from individual medical examiners.Interestingly, the Florida Department of Health does not publish non-resident Covid-19 deaths, However,m at CNN's request, they did release the list which included 43 non-resident deaths. So, here is the official data as of Friday, mid-morning: Florida Department of Health officials say that 34,728 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 1,337 people have died from it, as of Friday.