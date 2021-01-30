By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Washington - U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries caused by the Jan. 6 insurrection, will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. U.S. Capitol Police said Sicknick was injured while "physically engaging with protesters." He was then hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said, according to Representative Ralph Norman and Senator Tim Scott - both Republicans from South Carolina introduced a bill on Thursday that would allow Sicknick to lie in honor at the Capitol before his burial at Arlington National Cemetery. "The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude, and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a press release. “The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution.” A plague is also being inscribed with Sicknick's name and will be installed near the Capitol steps. “We must never forget the events of Jan. 6 and the loss of life that occurred," said Gus Papathanasiou, the U.S. Capitol Police labor committee chairman. "This memorial service will help reassure Officer Sicknick’s family, and his fellow officers, that he will not be forgotten." Following the riot at the Capitol, the chief for the US Capitol Police, the House sergeant at arms, and the Senate sergeant at arms all resigned. In the weeks that have followed the January 6 assault, thousands of Officer Sicknick died on January 7, 2021, after being hit on the head with a fire extinguisher during the riot the day before when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, interrupting the counting of the Electoral College votes.U.S. Capitol Police said Sicknick was injured while "physically engaging with protesters." He was then hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said, according to NBC News Washington. CNN Politics is reporting that a ceremonial arrival will take place on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. at the east front of the U.S. Capitol, and a viewing period will commence at 10 p.m. for members of the U.S. Capitol Police and continue overnight. Lying in state is usually an honor reserved for leaders of the American government, but two US Capitol Police officers, Jacob Chestnut and John Gibson - shot during a rampage in 1998, as well as Reverend Billy Graham, and civil rights icon Rosa Parks have received this honor.Representative Ralph Norman and Senator Tim Scott - both Republicans from South Carolina introduced a bill on Thursday that would allow Sicknick to lie in honor at the Capitol before his burial at Arlington National Cemetery."The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude, and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a press release. “The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution.”A plague is also being inscribed with Sicknick's name and will be installed near the Capitol steps. “We must never forget the events of Jan. 6 and the loss of life that occurred," said Gus Papathanasiou, the U.S. Capitol Police labor committee chairman. "This memorial service will help reassure Officer Sicknick’s family, and his fellow officers, that he will not be forgotten."Following the riot at the Capitol, the chief for the US Capitol Police, the House sergeant at arms, and the Senate sergeant at arms all resigned. In the weeks that have followed the January 6 assault, thousands of National Guard troops have been guarding the Capitol building,. More about US Capitol, Officer Brian Sicknick, Capitol riots, Electoral College votes, Trump supporters US Capitol Officer Brian Sickni... Capitol riots Electoral College vo... Trump supporters