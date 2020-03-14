Egypt to provide military assistance to the Kurds in Syria

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Since the US has pulled its support from the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Force(SDF) in Syria, Turkish forces have advance into Syria and driven them out of some areas of Syria's northeast. The Turks also support jihadist rebels in Idlib province. Egypt reported to be proving aid for the Kurds Turkey has angered Arab States Turkey has angered some Arab States notably Egypt and the UAE with its support for the internationally-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA). Turkey has sent forces to fight against those of commander Khalifa Haftar whose Libyan National Army militia control much of Libya, especially in the east. The help to the Kurds can be seen as in part retaliation for Turkey's move. Assad regime agrees to send fighters to Libya Unnamed Egyptian sources report that Egypt is giving major military assistance to the SDF in Syria to help them in their conflict with Turkey. Egypt has also provided the SDF with a diplomatic office in the capital Cairo and also a TV station. This has encouraged the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to give financial aid to the SDF as well. Egypt appears to be leading Arab States in giving aid to the SDF in order to stop Turkish incursion into Syria.Turkey has angered some Arab States notably Egypt and the UAE with its support for the internationally-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA). Turkey has sent forces to fight against those of commander Khalifa Haftar whose Libyan National Army militia control much of Libya, especially in the east. The help to the Kurds can be seen as in part retaliation for Turkey's move. London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper said Friday that the Syrian government would send 3,000 Syrian fighters to join in helping out Khalifa Haftar who is attacking the Libyan capital Tripoli. The transfer of the troops will take place after an expanded agreement between the Assad government and Major General Khalifa along with Egypt, the paper claims. The troops are to travel by air to Egypt and then travel via a land crossing into Libya. In other Egyptian news , four human rights organizations have suggested that given the coronavirus situation Egypt needs to consider the high level of overcrowding in prison cells and places of detention. The four said there was poor ventilation and sanitation with many prisoners suffering from diseases. The groups said that authorities should immediately release prisoners and detainees and use measures such as travel bans and house arrests for those released. This would help stop the rapid spread of the virus. Egypt has reported 80 cases of the coronavirus with two deaths and 27 recovered. More about Syrian civil war, sdf, Turkey in Syria, Egypt More news from Syrian civil war sdf Turkey in Syria Egypt