US military officials claim that during the Turkish invasion of northeastern Syria, US drone feeds show that Turkish-backed rebels were attacking civilians in Kurdish-controlled area. Activity reported as involving possible war crimes Russia which has been involved in joint patrols with Turkey has said nothing about reports. Erdogan's response Turkish President Erdogan said that war criminals involved in the invasion are no different than ISIS, the Islamic State, and claimed that Turkey will take care of that. However, US officials are skeptical that he will and do not believe that he is actually taking the issue seriously. If the planned meeting between Erdogan and Trump takes place this week, Trump will probably try to avoid the issue so as to not anger Erdogan. Trump is already trying to get around US House votes to sanction Turkey and another recognizing Turkey's role in what is termed the Armenian genocide. Turks shoot at protesters in the safe zone Not only Turkish-supported rebels but Turkish troops appear to be involved in shooting civilian Kurdish protesters in the city of Kobane within the zone. A recent article notes: "Turkish forces conducting a joint patrol in northern Syria under a Russian-Turkish deal fired live rounds on Tuesday at protesters near the mainly Kurdish town of Kobani, a witness and a monitor said.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said two people were killed and seven others injured near the town along the Syrian-Turkish border. "Kobane is a Kurdish majority town. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was highly critical of the use of live ammunition: "Turkish army is firing live bullets on Kurdish protesters and killing them in broad daylight." A recent article reported on the incident: "U.S. military officials watched live drone feeds in October that appeared to show Turkish-backed Arab gunmen targeting civilians during their assault on Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria, attacks the Americans reported to their commanders as possible war crimes, current and former U.S. officials familiar with the incidents said." US officials reported the rebel actions to commanders as possible war crimes. The officials did not say what the four cases they reported as possible war crimes were but did confirm that they were included in an internal report that was compiled by the US State Department.