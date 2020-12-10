Dr. Deborah Birx seeking role in Biden government

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics When Dr. Deborah Birx was brought into President Donald Trump’s orbit to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, she had a sterling reputation as a former U.S. Army physician, a globally recognized AIDS researcher, and a rare Obama administration holdover. Americans watched the televised coronavirus task force updates and cringed when the president contradicted advice from medical advisers and scientists about how to fight the virus, right in front of Dr. Birx and Dr. Anthont Fauci. While Dr. Fauci was not afraid to speak out against Trump's false claims, Dr. Birx drew criticism from public health officials and many lawmakers because of her silence. From Trump’s refusal to recommend masks to his dangerous suggestion that ingesting bleach might ward off the virus, Birx was reluctant to challenge Trump when he said COVID-19 would be no worse than the seasonal flu after being briefed on the disease, according to journalist Bob Woodward's book "Fear: Trump in the White House." “The president’s departure from reality become so extreme that it put her and others on the task force in an untenable position,” said Michael Weinstein, who heads the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and got to know Birx professionally after she was named the global AIDS coordinator in 2014. "History will have to judge whether they enabled the president by giving him credibility based on their expertise or whether she and the others did more in helping prevent more people from being hurt by the craziness," he said. With all that Birx has dealt with while being on the White House coronavirus task force, she has made if very clear that she wants to be a part of the Biden administration as they roll out the vaccines and persuade the American people to be inoculated, reports Ten months later, after serving as the coordinator for President Donald Trump's virus task force, her reputation is frayed, and her future in the new Joe Biden administration is uncertain, according to the Associated Press. Americans watched the televised coronavirus task force updates and cringed when the president contradicted advice from medical advisers and scientists about how to fight the virus, right in front of Dr. Birx and Dr. Anthont Fauci.While Dr. Fauci was not afraid to speak out against Trump's false claims, Dr. Birx drew criticism from public health officials and many lawmakers because of her silence.From Trump’s refusal to recommend masks to his dangerous suggestion that ingesting bleach might ward off the virus, critics and backers say Birx stepped carefully to try to maintain her influence in hopes of pushing the president to listen to the scientists.Birx was reluctant to challenge Trump when he said COVID-19 would be no worse than the seasonal flu after being briefed on the disease, according to journalist Bob Woodward's book "Fear: Trump in the White House."“The president’s departure from reality become so extreme that it put her and others on the task force in an untenable position,” said Michael Weinstein, who heads the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and got to know Birx professionally after she was named the global AIDS coordinator in 2014."History will have to judge whether they enabled the president by giving him credibility based on their expertise or whether she and the others did more in helping prevent more people from being hurt by the craziness," he said.With all that Birx has dealt with while being on the White House coronavirus task force, she has made if very clear that she wants to be a part of the Biden administration as they roll out the vaccines and persuade the American people to be inoculated, reports Fox News. More about Dr Deborah Birx, Trump, virus task force, tarnished reputation, biden administration Dr Deborah Birx Trump virus task force tarnished reputation biden administration