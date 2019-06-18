By By Karen Graham 51 mins ago in Politics The Trump administration on Monday cut hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras after Trump blasted the three countries because thousands of their citizens had sought asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico. The State Department confirmed the move to redirect the $550 million in aid lawmakers had earmarked in the 2017 and 2018 budgets. Just three months ago, Trump threatened to cut aid to the three Northern Triangle countries. “We stopped payment to Honduras, to Guatemala, and to El Salvador,” Trump said in March. “We were paying them tremendous amounts of money, and we’re not paying them anymore because they haven’t done a thing for us," reports the Lawmakers opposing the plan say that withholding aid to these countries is cruel because the citizens are already grappling with hunger and crime. Most lawmakers believe Trump's move is counterproductive because it will just increase the number of people trying to get into the U.S. Congressional aides say that the administration is reallocating the $370 million in aid to Central America that lawmakers had approved for fiscal year 2018, and suspending an additional $180 million Congress had approved for fiscal year 2017. As it is, all of the money for those years has not been spent yet. Central American migrants use a makeshift raft to illegally cross the Suchiate river from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico -- the US is trying to stem the flow of migrants towards the US border QUETZALLI BLANCO, AFP "Previously awarded grants and contracts will continue with current funding," department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in “This is consistent with the president’s direction and with the recognition that it is critical that there be sufficient political will in these countries to address the problem at its source,” she said. Before the announcement of the funding cut, a senior Mexican government official had said Mexico had made it clear to Trump that cutting aid to the three countries would be counterproductive, according to the “We understand the frustration, but it will not help,” said the official, who added that Mexico did not want to publicly criticize Mr. Trump since it would make matters worse. “We don’t want to confront the administration. 