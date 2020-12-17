Dominion threatens defamation lawsuit for Sidney Powell's election conspiracy theories: 'You are not entitled to your own facts' #FactsMatter #SidneyPowell #lawsuit https://t.co/X5KliaI812 via @Yahoo

Smartmatic has nothing to do with the controversies that certain public and private figures have alleged regarding the 2020 U.S. election. Multiple fact-checkers consistently debunked these false statements. https://t.co/XfQ6AAdgvq