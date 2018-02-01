By By Karen Graham 6 hours ago in Technology Washington - On February 1, the Department of Energy announced up to $3 million will be made available to U.S. manufacturers for public/private projects aimed at applying high-performance computing to industry challenges for the advancement of energy innovation. The The HPC5Mfg program is supported by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's (EERE) Advanced Manufacturing Office. Manufacturers will have access to the DOE national laboratories’ supercomputing systems as well as the expertise of lab computing experts in addressing R&D challenges while investigating HPC's use to support advanced energy and manufacturing issues. “Since the inception of the program we have worked with both large and small companies in a variety of industrial sectors to advance the use of high-performance computing in US manufacturing,” said HPC4Mfg’s Director Lori Diachin of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). “We are seeing some significant successes with orders of magnitude reduction in simulation times and higher fidelity simulations that more closely match the reality of the manufacturing process. With this solicitation, we plan to continue to expand the reach of our program to new companies to help solve new and different problems.” The deadline for View the HPC4Mfg This is the Department of Energy's (DOE) fifth round of funding since the program began in 2015. The Energy Department also recently announced $1.87 million for the selection of seven new projects to advance high-performance computing for manufacturing.The HPC4Mfg program leverages world-class technical expertise with high-performance computing to tackle manufacturing challenges uniquely solved by computer modeling. By applying modeling, simulation, and data analytics to key manufacturing problems, the program can aid in decision-making, optimize processes and design, improve quality, predict performance and failure, reduce or eliminate testing, and shorten the time to market.The HPC5Mfg program is supported by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's (EERE) Advanced Manufacturing Office. Manufacturers will have access to the DOE national laboratories’ supercomputing systems as well as the expertise of lab computing experts in addressing R&D challenges while investigating HPC's use to support advanced energy and manufacturing issues.“Since the inception of the program we have worked with both large and small companies in a variety of industrial sectors to advance the use of high-performance computing in US manufacturing,” said HPC4Mfg’s Director Lori Diachin of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).“We are seeing some significant successes with orders of magnitude reduction in simulation times and higher fidelity simulations that more closely match the reality of the manufacturing process. With this solicitation, we plan to continue to expand the reach of our program to new companies to help solve new and different problems.”The deadline for concept paper submissions for this round of funding is due by March 15. Final selections will be announced in July 2018. To date, DOE has awarded approximately $15 million for 47 projects, ranging from improving energy efficiency in papermaking and automobile engines to improving the reliability of wind turbines and reducing defects in 3D-printed parts.View the HPC4Mfg solicitation and submission instructions More about HPC4Manufacturing, Deptartment of Energy, Funding, data analysis, national labs HPC4Manufacturing Deptartment of Energ... Funding data analysis national labs Manufacturing