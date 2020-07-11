By By Karen Graham 57 mins ago in Politics The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has outlined the remote work and voting process for delegates at this year's convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, slated to run from August 17 to August 20, 2020. DNC Secretary Jason Rae Delegates to the National Convention will be casting ballots via email, with unique identifiers for security. The DNC secretary said his office plans to certify each delegate. The window for voting will begin August 3 and will close August 15, when the state delegation chairs are asked to submit their final tallies to the DNC secretary. Basically, the party will know the final tally of the votes for the Democratic nominee before the four-day convention takes place. State delegates will be able to fill out the forms electronically, with no need for a printer or physical copy. They will then submit their completed ballots to their state parties, which are traditionally responsible for collecting completed ballots at conventions, Rae noted. The Wisconsin Center will be the site of the Democratic National Convention, kicking off on August 17. The Wisconsin Center Even with the precautions set up by the DNC, many Democrats are still concerned over having “We should think, ‘What would Dr. Fauci do?’ And I doubt Dr. Fauci would say go ahead and have mini-conventions across the country,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, who is co-chairing the California delegation, reports The convention was originally slated for mid-July at the Fiserv Forum, a state of the art, 714,000 square foot arena in downtown Milwaukee, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The convention is moving to "The city of Milwaukee has been an incredible partner and we are committed to highlighting Wisconsin as a key battleground state at our convention this August," Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager, said in a statement, The DNC says this year's convention will be held mostly virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, featuring live broadcasts from Milwaukee and other satellite cities to highlight the party's nomination of its presidential and vice-presidential candidates.DNC Secretary Jason Rae wrote to delegates on Friday - outlining how the voting process will work and noted that the planning committee "concluded that state delegations should not plan to travel to Milwaukee and official convention business will be conducted remotely."Delegates to the National Convention will be casting ballots via email, with unique identifiers for security. The DNC secretary said his office plans to certify each delegate. The window for voting will begin August 3 and will close August 15, when the state delegation chairs are asked to submit their final tallies to the DNC secretary.Basically, the party will know the final tally of the votes for the Democratic nominee before the four-day convention takes place.State delegates will be able to fill out the forms electronically, with no need for a printer or physical copy. They will then submit their completed ballots to their state parties, which are traditionally responsible for collecting completed ballots at conventions, Rae noted.Even with the precautions set up by the DNC, many Democrats are still concerned over having a bunch of "mini-conventions" all over the country as an alternative to one big convention, especially after the huge surge in coronavirus cases.“We should think, ‘What would Dr. Fauci do?’ And I doubt Dr. Fauci would say go ahead and have mini-conventions across the country,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, who is co-chairing the California delegation, reports Politico. “I personally think it will backfire to be aggressive like the Republicans are.”The convention was originally slated for mid-July at the Fiserv Forum, a state of the art, 714,000 square foot arena in downtown Milwaukee, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The convention is moving to the Wisconsin Center, a smaller convention center, the committee announced."The city of Milwaukee has been an incredible partner and we are committed to highlighting Wisconsin as a key battleground state at our convention this August," Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager, said in a statement, according to CNN. "This will be a convention for all Americans who wish to join our mission to win the battle for the soul of this nation and build a fairer, more united country for us all." More about DNC, national convention 2020, Milwaukee wisconsin DNC national convention ... Milwaukee wisconsin