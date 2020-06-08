According to The Hill,
nine of the 13 member Minneapolis City Council voted to disband the local police department and replace it with what members have said will be a new model of public safety, There is no consensus at this time exactly what sort of system will replace the police department.
Members of the city council plan on working with the community to develop the new system following the death of George Floyd during police custody. The vote by a majority of city council also came a day after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was booed at and asked to leave a "Defund the Police" rally
Frey is against getting rid of the department, however, he later told AFP
he supported "massive structural reform to revise this structurally racist system" but not "abolishing the entire police department."
Disbanding an entire police department
Is it possible to disband an entire police department? Yes, yes it is. Just ask the residents of Camden, New Jersey. Here is why and how this was done.
For a number of years, Camden consistently ranked among the cities in the United States with the highest crime rate
based on FBI statistics. In 2008, Camden had 2,333 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents, compared to the national rate of 455.
Camden has been ranked America's "most dangerous city" in 2004, 2005, and 2009 by CQ Press, which ranks cities based on reported murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, and motor vehicle theft data.
On August 2, 2012, the city of Camden and Camden County announced that the department would be disbanded in favor of a new county police department, the Camden County Police Department. This new police department took over on May 1, 2013.
The Camden County Police Department was actually larger than the original police department. Officers were retrained and job conditions were revised with an emphasis on community policing
and something not seen very much lately - trust. Scott Thomson, Camden's police chief until last year, oversaw the city's shift to community policing.
The number of police officers on the streets was undertaken as a "trust-building" tactic. Out was the warrior attitude - replaced by a guardian attitude. According to CBC Canada,
the new police response seems to be working very well, according to Canadian ex-pat Bruce Main who witnessed the transformation after moving to Camden decades ago to start a community organization.
Today, Camden is being hailed as an example of how police departments can be reformed as protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue across the U.S. Camden Police Chief Joseph Wysocki even participated in the recent Black Lives Matter march, led by Yolanda Deaver, the owner of a hair salon.
At the event, Deaver said she asked the chief to hold a banner and lead the march with her. "The chief said I set the tone," she said in an interview. "But he set the tone. Because he didn't come in with riot gear."