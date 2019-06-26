By By Karen Graham 33 mins ago in Politics An escalating diplomatic dispute between China and Canada has now resulted in China banning all meat exports from Canada - a situation that is expected to have a significant business impact for Canadian farmers. She is now awaiting extradition to the U.S. - But in the meantime, China has arrested two Canadians on charges of spying, and sentenced another, Robert Schellenberg, who had been serving a 15-year prison sentence, to death for drug smuggling. Additionally, China has banned canola exports from Canada. According to USDA inspection of swine carcasses USDA file photo “These forged certificates were sent to the Chinese regulatory authorities through Canadian official certificate notification channel, which reflects that the Canadian meat export supervision system exists obvious safety loopholes,” the embassy said. “In order to protect the safety of Chinese consumers, China has taken urgent preventive measures and requested the Canadian government to suspend the issuance of certificates for meat exported to China since June 25.” The Meat counter at the pork butcher shop in a Beijing wet market. Igor I. Solar “Our government will always stand shoulder to shoulder with our producers and workers, who export the finest products around the world,” said the statement attributed to Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau. The ractopamine controversy If you care about the drugs that make it into the United States' food supply — or only about what happens to the animals that supply us with meat — you should care about ractopamine. Ractopamine is a feed additive that helps increase the animals' ability to efficiently turn what they eat into lean muscle rather than fat. This leads to reduced feed demand, less waste, and higher quality and more affordable meat for consumers, at least according to the However, as of 2015, ractopamine use as a Specifically About 388 percent more beef and veal were exported to China as of April 2019 compared with the same timeframe last year, and nearly 53 percent more pork, according to Statistics Canada, reports This comes to about $63.6 million in beef and veal, and about $310.2 million in pork exports, according to the agency. "China is a very important market for Canadian producers," said the Canadian Pork Council in a statement. About 388 percent more beef and veal were exported to China as of April 2019 compared with the same timeframe last year, and nearly 53 percent more pork, according to Statistics Canada, reports CTV News Canada. This comes to about $63.6 million in beef and veal, and about $310.2 million in pork exports, according to the agency. "China is a very important market for Canadian producers," said the Canadian Pork Council in a statement. It is a federation of nine provincial pork industry associations that represent 7,000 farms.